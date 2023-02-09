Joe Montana Believes Raiders Could Be Making a Mistake With Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders could be nearing a trade of Derek Carr with the quarterback visiting the New Orleans Saints. After the team benched Carr, it was clear that they were going to move on. The favorite to replace him was Tom Brady but he decided to retire.

Barring a trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, it’s hard to imagine the Raiders will be able to find a clear upgrade at quarterback over Carr. Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana knows what it’s like to spend most of his career with one team but finish it out with another. He spent 13 years with the San Francisco 49ers before spending his final two years with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Carr was with the Raiders for nine years so Montana can relate to the change. However, he suggested in a recent interview that Las Vegas could be making a mistake by moving on from the quarterback.

“I thought he was playing well enough to stay with the Raiders, but that’s just me,” Montana told Heavy Sports. “I didn’t see a whole lot of him this year, but in most cases I thought he was playing OK. He’s still young in his career, but sometimes, especially going to places like New Orleans, they got a pretty good team … great place to play inside for a quarterback. There’s nothing better than that. I think it’d be good for him. As long as he has to have the right attitude when he gets there, but I’m sure he will. It’ll be a breath of fresh air.”

Montana Unsure if Carr Will Reach Another Level

Carr has always been an above-average quarterback but he hasn’t one a lot of games with the Raiders. He has a 63-79 record as a starter and no playoff wins. A fresh start with a new team might be exactly what he needs. That’s why it’s important for him to find the right situation before waiving his no-trade clause. Montana believes that if Carr is going to reach a new level, he needs to land with the right team.

“That all depends on how that team stays together when he gets there,” Montana said when asked if Carr could reach another level on a new team. “You never know. They might make some other changes. I’m sure though, if they’re bringing in someone like that, they’ll probably try to keep all the guys they got, especially offensively.”

#Raiders QB Derek Carr is back at the #Saints facilities for a 2nd day today. Carr had a meeting with the team until 10:30 pm yesterday, per @nick_underhill pic.twitter.com/gyOS9Vbmrb — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 9, 2023

Montana Partnering With Guinness

Montana has partnered with Gunness, along with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, for their 1 Million Hours Pledge. Guinness will be donating $1 million to food banks across America. Montana had a chance to discuss his partnership with Guinness.

“We actually brought on a new partner to the Guinness team, another Joe. I think you know him – that guy named Joe Burrow,” Montana said. “So he and I are now helping Guinness with this 1 Million Hours Pledge that they’re working on and asking people to log on to the website and pledge 10 hours of community service to help out the communities they live in. And they just have to go to givesback.guiness.com and pledge those hours.”