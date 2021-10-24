Raiders’ Derek Carr Stirs Controversy With Latest Jon Gruden Comments

Jon Gruden is no long the Las Vegas Raiders head coach but that doesn’t mean the team has completely forgotten about him. The coach was forced to resign after a slew of offensive emails containing racist, homophobic and misogynist language were leaked from the NFL’s investigation into the Washington Football Team. Most of the Raiders players who have spoken out have condemned Gruden’s words but shown support to the coach.

Quarterback Derek Carr has been Gruden’s biggest supporter. After the coach resigned, Carr made his stance on the matter clear.

“It’s hard because I love the man so much,” Carr said. “I have family members that have done things … I think more than anything coach needs people to love him … but at the same time what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong.”

Carr believes what Gruden did was wrong but doesn’t believe that holding grudges helps anybody. Prior to the Raiders’ Sunday clash with the Philadelphia Eagles, Carr sat down with Charles Woodson and spoke about the whole situation. He expressed that he hopes people eventually forgive Gruden.

Here's the video of Derek Carr's interview with @CharlesWoodson pic.twitter.com/Vexf0F9KTP — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 24, 2021

The FOX NFL Sunday crew, that included Woodson, had a chance to discuss. Notably, Michael Strahan expressed that it would be difficult for Gruden to continue to be a “leader of men” with people knowing the words he’s used in the past.

The FOX NFL Sunday crew shares their thoughts on Derek Carr's feelings towards Jon Gruden in the days after Gruden resigned. @curtmenefee | @CharlesWoodson | @michaelstrahan | @JimmyJohnson pic.twitter.com/71t224D30M — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 24, 2021

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Fans Don’t Necessarily Agree With Carr

While Carr is preaching a message of forgiveness, many aren’t so quick to let Gruden off the hook. The emails are still fresh in everybody’s minds and not everybody agreed with the quarterback’s messaging.

Derek Carr needs to shut up and throw the football. https://t.co/tn2izCNbUS — There are no men like me. Only me. (@ItzMcDonaldFor3) October 24, 2021

I think the raiders orginization should just tell players to not comment on this https://t.co/uW5YXv9yT7 — fattestmallon (@fattestmallon) October 24, 2021

Not surprising. Screw Carr anyway. https://t.co/cuOSS2KocF — David Fucillo (@davidfucillo) October 24, 2021

And Derek Carr can go to hell 💁🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/gZYkcj0tuK — Kalif Crutcher (@Kalif_Crutcher) October 24, 2021

There were many more fans that spit out vitriol in NSFW ways. Carr had a close relationship with Gruden for years and it’s clear that he still has love for the coach. It’s going to take a lot for Gruden to get back in anybody’s good graces. His NFL career is likely over. He did recently say “the truth will come out,” which was interesting but cryptic. It’s possible that Gruden was the first of many to go down due to this Washington Football team investigation.

Darren Waller Also Expressed He Wanted Grace for Gruden

Interestingly enough, Carr is not the first Raiders to express that he’d like Gruden to be forgiven. Shortly after the coach resigned, star tight end Darren Waller had a similar sentiment to that of Carr.

“I want to offer somebody grace and allow them to learn from what they may have done and that’s what I’m trying to do right now for coach,” Waller said

As noted earlier, the Raiders players have been supportive of Gruden. We saw cornerback Trayvon Mullen say “got you JG” on Instagram after the resignation. Running back Josh Jacobs said the coach “never rubbed me a certain type of way” during their three years together. It’s a long road for Gruden as not everybody will be as quick to forgive him as some of his former players are.

READ NEXT: Insider Proposes Raiders Trade Draft Pick to Bring Back Former Starter

