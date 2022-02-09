Derek Carr’s Brother Leaks QB’s Feelings on Raiders HC Josh McDaniels

It’s been over a week since the Las Vegas Raiders officially hired Josh McDaniels as their next head coach but quarterback Derek Carr has yet to address the news publicly. McDaniels has said that he’s spoken to Carr and his comments have indicated that he’s a fan of the quarterback. Players like Hunter Renfrow and Maxx Crosby had a chance to address the news at the recent Pro Bowl but still nothing from Carr.

Considering McDaniels as an offensive-minded head coach, the two should be joined at the hip for a long time. It’s a bit odd that Carr hasn’t come out publicly and said anything about the hire but he actually doesn’t always react to Raiders news online. For example, he never welcomes new free agents or draft picks online and has said that he prefers to reach out to them in private.

Luckily, Carr’s family doesn’t exercise the same level of discretion. David Carr, the quarterback’s brother, had a chance to talk about the situation on NFL Network.

“He loves it,” Carr said when asked how his brother feels about the McDaniels hire. “He loves Josh’s system, he’s been a big fan of what Josh McDaniels has done for a long time and the Patriot way.”

Derek Carr was calling for interim head coach Rich Bisaccia to get the permanent job so there was some worry that making a change could upset him. It appears that he has no hard feelings towards the Raiders or McDaniels, which is good news for the team.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

David Carr Is a Big Fan of McDaniels

When McDaniels’ name started getting linked to the Raiders, fans weren’t exactly thrilled. He failed as the Denver Broncos head coach in the past and many have questioned if he’s a good fit to lead a team. However, he was in Denver a decade ago and has learned a lot along the way. He’s a very strong offensive mind and the Raiders have good personnel for him to work with. David Carr thinks he’ll be a great fit in Las Vegas.

“I think it’s great for everybody involved because if you think about it, schematically, it makes sense,” David Carr said. “Josh is going to ask his quarterback to be able to get to every play possible in the entire world, and Derek’s capable of doing that. In fact, he’s run a system like that with Jon Gruden.”

Raiders Not Rebuilding

Once the Raiders decided to make a change at head coach, the worry was that they’d enter another rebuild even though they made the playoffs in 2021. However, owner Mark Davis made it clear that the team isn’t completely rebuilding and David Carr believes hiring McDaniels proves that.

“I think that with Josh, when he looked at this setup here that they have in Las Vegas, a team that’s already a playoff team, he says, ‘This is ready-made. I just got to come in here, tighten the screws a little bit, maybe add a couple pieces.’ I like this a lot because this also, for me, this means that Mark Davis is serious.” David Carr continued.

Obviously, the Raiders brass can say all the right things but we’ll have a better idea of if this team is planning to make a playoff push based on what they do this offseason.

READ NEXT: Jon Gruden Floated as Reclamation Project for Elite College Program

