New Derek Carr Teammate on Saints Takes Shot at Raiders

After a lackluster 2022 that saw Derek Carr post an 86.3 passer rating, the lowest since his rookie year in 2014, the Las Vegas Raiders decided to move on from the quarterback. He landed with the New Orleans Saints and has quickly impressed teammates. In nine years as a starter, Carr went 63-79 and never won a playoff game.

The Saints are hoping to change the losing ways in his first season in New Orleans. Tight Juwan Johnson believes that much of the losing was due to a lack of stability in coaching and on offense throughout the year for the Raiders.

“I feel like with Derek, there’s a lot of things you can do,” Johnson said in a June 28 interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. “He’s been in an offense where he’s had Josh McDaniels, Jon Gruden, so he has a lot of that he can bring over to our offense. Obviously, we have a lot of pieces on our offense — which I think he’s probably never had before. So that’s something that he can use a little bit.

“So, a big credit to Pete — Pete’s been working his tail off this offseason. We’ve got some stuff in there that I’m like, ‘Pete, I’ve never seen this before, but I like it.’ So, I’m really excited for Pete going into Year Two. He’s been behind Sean for so long. So, he’s learned a lot and he’s ready to blow up now.”

Derek Carr Had Loaded Offense in 2022

For much of his career, Derek Carr did not have great offensive personnel to work with. However, that wasn’t the case in 2022. The Raiders already had a Pro Bowl wide receiver in Hunter Renfrow and then added Davante Adams, who many believe is the best wide receiver in the NFL. That’s not to mention the team had Darren Waller, who was the highest-paid tight end in the NFL, and the league’s leading rusher Josh Jacobs.

Carr had plenty of weapons to work with last season but had one of his worst seasons as a professional. The lack of consistency in coaching is certainly a valid excuse. Carr had six different head coaches during his time with the Raiders. If the Saints can keep a consistent coaching staff around Carr, that could be what he needs to play at a high level across multiple seasons.

Juwan Johnson Compares Derek Carr to Drew Brees

Since Drew Brees retired after the 2020 season, the Saints have missed the playoffs in back-to-back years. That was after four straight playoff berths led by Brees. The hope is that Derek Carr can bring back some stability at quarterback. Juwan Johnson does see some similarities between Brees and Carr.

“It honestly felt like we’ve been working with Derek for a while now, so OTAs was really good, really smooth,” Johnson said. “He’s giving me more of a feel — because he’s an older guy — he’s giving me a lot of Drew [Brees]. Going into the huddle, commanding the huddle, guys gravitating toward him — these are things [I saw from] how Drew conducted the offense and things like that.

“So, it’s giving me similar feels. And so I’m really excited about what Derek has and how he’s going to move this offense.”