Derek Carr Sends Message to Lamar Jackson, Ravens QB Responds

What a way to introduce Las Vegas to the NFL. After being widely considered the underdogs, the Raiders pulled off a Week 1 win in epic fashion against the Baltimore Ravens, the final score being 33-27 after overtime. A big reason the game was so close was due to the play of both teams’ quarterbacks.

Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson put on epic performances but the Raiders quarterback was better in the end. Jackson fumbled the ball on a sack in overtime which gave Las Vegas possession in their territory. Two plays later, Carr hit Zay Jones for the game-winning touchdown and the rest is history. Though the Raiders pulled off the win in the end, Jackson didn’t make it easy. Carr paid the former MVP respect after the game.

That man @Lj_era8 is a baller. Good game bro! https://t.co/vKjMRCfvzr — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) September 14, 2021

Jackson took note of the message and sent a response. The response does contain NSFW language.

Good shit bro💯💯 respect — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) September 14, 2021

This was only Jackson’s second career matchup against the Raiders. In the first game, he won 34-17. He had some great moments on Monday but the Raiders proved to be more resilient than they have been in recent years.

Jackson Wants to See the Raiders in the Playoffs

It’s still early in the season but the Raiders’ playoff chances just got a bit better with the Week 1 win. The Ravens are one of the NFL’s toughest teams and Las Vegas showed that they can compete with anybody. The Raiders won this matchup but Jackson is hoping to see them again later in the year.

“Hopefully we see them in the playoffs,” Jackson said after the loss.

While Jackson was great in the game, he did have two costly fumbles. He was not happy with the turnovers.

“That ticked me off,” Jackson said of his fumbles. “I hate any type of turnovers … it happens in football.”

The Raiders defense has had a lot of trouble forcing turnovers since Jon Gruden took over the team. The fact that they forced and recovered two key fumbles was the difference in the win. Had it not been for those turnovers, the team would’ve lost.

Carr Talks Big Win

Carr’s status in the NFL has fluctuated quite a bit. He was once an MVP candidate and then was basically considered an averaged quarterback a couple of years later. A big game in primetime will do a lot to help his reputation around the league. The only knock on Carr is that he hasn’t won enough. He doesn’t care how the Raiders win, he just wants to win.

“I hope this is a sign of things to come for us,” Carr said. “Who cares how we do it; let’s just win, right?”

The first game in Las Vegas was a positive sign for the silver and black. The fans were loud and hostile for the Ravens. Carr praised the city.

“Las Vegas, I tip my hat; you showed up. … It got really loud. Las Vegas did their thing, and they helped us pull out that win,” Carr said.

