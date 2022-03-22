Derek Carr Sends Message to Marcus Mariota After Leaving Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback room is going to look quite different next season despite Derek Carr likely getting an extension. Nathan Peterman isn’t likely to be re-signed with Jon Gruden no longer in charge and Marcus Mariota has signed with the Atlanta Falcons. Though the former No. 2 overall pick didn’t get to see the field too often, he was beloved by his teammates.

When Mariota was first signed, many saw him as a threat to Carr’s starting job. That never actually ended up being the case and the two formed a strong friendship. Carr had some strong things to say about Mariota.

Congrats bro! ATL is getting one of the greatest humans on the planet! #Carriota https://t.co/ckB1TOi4Un — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) March 21, 2022

Mariota was the perfect backup quarterback when he was healthy. Teammates loved him and his skill set allowed him to be used in more ways than one. The “Mariota Package,” which saw him come on the field for select plays, became a popular talking point for fans. The Raiders will miss having him on the roster but he’ll now get the chance to start in Atlanta.

Mariota’s Contract Details Revealed

With the Falcons trading Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, there doesn’t appear to be anything stopping Mariota from earning the starting job. It’s possible the team drafts a quarterback early but this year’s class is weak at the position. If they draft a quarterback, it’s still likely they sit behind Mariota as they get used to the NFL.

In the meantime, the veteran quarterback will be getting a decent payday if he earns the starting job. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Mariota’s contract is for two years but is “effectively” a one-year deal worth $6.75 million. If he impresses and the team wants to bring him back, he’ll have a $12 million option for 2023.

Marcus Mariota’s two-year contract with the #Falcons is effectively a one-year, $6.75 million deal with a $12M option for 2023. He gets a $5M signing bonus and $1.75M guaranteed base salary this year. A $3M roster bonus is due the 5th day of league year next March. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 22, 2022

This is a smart deal for Mariota. If he proves that he deserves to be an NFL starter then he’ll be worth a lot more than $6.75 million a year. Regardless of what the Falcons’ future looks at quarterback, Mariota is getting a chance to rebuild his brand.

QB Jobs Filling up

With the Falcons and Colts filling up their starting quarterback openings, there aren’t many opportunities left. The San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns may have made a mistake by taking their time. Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield can’t be on the teams heading into next season, but options are now limited where they might end up.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky early in free agency. What that likely means is that the team will draft a quarterback and have him learn behind Trubisky for the next year. The Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks are two teams that still need quarterbacks. Perhaps they’ll take on Garoppolo and Mayfield but that’s not a guarantee. It would certainly be surprising if neither Garoppolo or Mayfield have starting jobs in 2022. It’s one of the more interesting situations in the NFL to watch. Things could end with both players simply getting cut.

