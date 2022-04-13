Chandler Jones & Maxx Crosby Have Strong Reactions to Derek Carr Extension News

The Las Vegas Raiders have finally shut down any quarterback rumors for the foreseeable future with the decision to sign Derek Carr to a three-year contract extension. It shows a major commitment to the quarterback from head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, who were both hired this offseason. Now that he’s gotten a new contract, it’s clear that Carr was a reason the two wanted to take the job openings.

He isn’t the only Raiders player to get a big extension this offseason. Defensive end Maxx Crosby received his own four-year extension previously. The pass rusher made sure to send a message of congratulations to Carr.

Though Chandler Jones has only been with the Raiders for a short while, he was also pumped for Carr getting his money.

Chandler Jones reacts to Derek Carr’s extension pic.twitter.com/brOdgBLqvq — Austin Boyd (@austincjboyd) April 13, 2022

Carr is the unquestioned leader of the team after leading them to the playoffs during a tumultuous 2021 season. Now that any rumors of a change at quarterback are put to bed, the Raiders can start putting the focus on the 2022 season.

Raiders’ Big Offseason Continues

If the Raiders don’t make any more big moves this offseason, the Carr extension puts a nice bow on what has been a busy few months. The team made a change at head coach and general manager despite making the playoffs. Instead of Ziegler and McDaniels wanting to go through a rebuild to put their stamps on the team, they have proved that they are looking to win now.

Just this offseason, the team has traded for Davante Adams, extended Crosby and Carr while also signing Jones.

The #Raiders' playoff loss to the #Bengals was less than 3 months ago. Since then: Hired GM Dave Ziegler

Hired coach Josh McDaniels

Extended DE Maxx Crosby

Signed edge Chandler Jones

Traded for WR Davante Adams

Extended QB Derek Carr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 13, 2022

These are the types of moves that a team hoping to compete for a Super Bowl makes. The Raiders roster is starting to look like one of the strongest in the AFC and the offense should be elite. There are still question marks on the offensive line and defense but there’s no doubt the team has improved after making the playoffs last season.

Was Extending Carr the Right Move?

More contract details need to come out but it looks like Carr will be making $40.5 million a year over the course of the three-year extension. That will make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL and the second-highest paid in the AFC West behind Patrick Mahomes.

While Carr is arguably the fourth-most talented quarterback in his division, the Raiders needed to pay him. The team doesn’t make the playoff without him last season. Plus, McDaniels traded away Jay Cutler as soon as he took the Denver Broncos head coaching job in 2009. That ended up being a mistake that he clearly didn’t want to repeat. Carr played a role in why McDaniels was finally willing to leave the New England Patriots. Some may argue that the Raiders overpaid the quarterback but that will largely depend on how the contract is structured. Either way, the team should just be happy that they have their quarterback situation figured out for the next several years.

