Raiders’ Derek Carr Sends Message to Joey & Nick Bosa

There are some very good pairs of brothers playing the NFL right now. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has a brother who was the No. 1 overall pick by the Houston Texans in the 2002 NFL Draft. David Carr retired in 2012 so he never had a chance to play in the league at the same time as Derek Carr didn’t enter the NFL until 2014.

Though they were never able to be a brother duo in the league, they still have an appreciation for the ones who are playing right now. The two Carr brothers decided to get together and rank the best brother duos in the NFL right now for NFL.com. The brothers who earned the No. 1 spot on the list were Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.

Carr wrote a message about what he thinks of the Bosa brothers:

Even though the Bosa brothers play for the Chargers (a division rival we’ll face in Weeks 1 and 13) and Niners (our Week 17 opponent), I can’t help but praise their abilities. They both are in the top 10 in the league in terms of edge rushers — impressive considering the quality of quarterbacks(!) in their respective divisions. These guys are unbelievable at what they do, and I’m looking forward to playing against them this season.

No More Bosa Beef?

The Bosa and Carr brothers have no reason to show love for each other. Derek Carr and Joey Bosa have been rivals throughout their NFL careers. The rivalry went to another level last year when the older Bosa threw some harsh shade at Carr. The Chargers star said that Carr “kind of shuts down” when he starts to get hit. Those comments stirred a lot of controversy at the time.

Carr took the high road and didn’t clap back at Bosa. However, he did get the last laugh when the Raiders beat the Chargers in Week 18 and sent them home packing without a playoff berth. Carr sent Bosa a nice olive branch with these recent comments but it remains to be seen if the defensive end will play nice.

VIDEO: Raiders QB Derek Carr responds to comments made by Joey Bosa after Monday's game in Los Angeles. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/mIhGwVHeul — FOX5 In The Field (@FOX5Photogs) October 6, 2021

Will Carr Get the Last Laugh Again This Season?

Considering how last season ended, Bosa has no right to trash-talk Carr right now. That could quickly change this season. The Raiders and Chargers play in Week 1 and Bosa now has Khalil Mack as a running mate. Los Angeles has one of the deadliest pass rushing duos in the NFL.

That said, the Raiders have also made their own improvements. Carr now has Davante Adams to throw to while Las Vegas has their own elite pass rushing duo in Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. Many are ready to anoint the Chargers as the team to take over the AFC West from the Chiefs but it’s easy to forget that the Raiders were the better team last year. They now have a better roster and a full-time head coach in Josh McDaniels. The teams should have some great battles this season.

