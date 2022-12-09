Derek Carr Ripped to Shreds After Getting Outplayed by Baker Mayfield

The first nine games of the season were not kind to quarterback Derek Carr. The Las Vegas Raiders went 2-7 and he didn’t play particularly well. His future with the team was in question and it was looking like they could consider moving on from him this offseason.

The team then went on a three-game winning streak and Carr looked solid in the process. However, it’s a week-to-week league and the quarterback certainly didn’t win over any skeptics with his performance against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. Carr went 11-20 for 137 yards and two interceptions. He did not have a touchdown pass on the night. It was one of the worst performances of his career and the fact that he was outplayed by Baker Mayfield, who was added by the Rams just a couple of days prior, made it feel so much worse.

There are still plenty of games left for Carr to try and salvage his future with the team but if he keeps putting together lackluster performances, the Raiders may not have a choice but to move on. Carr was ripped apart online for getting outplayed by Mayfield.

I’m going to say it. Baker Mayfield played better than Derek Carr tonight. I don’t care how you try to spin it otherwise. — Moe Moton (@MoeMoton) December 9, 2022

Baker Mayfield on 1 day of practice is outplaying Derek Carr… this is truly amazing! A great coach can change a players life! — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 9, 2022

Earlier in the season following a loss to the Indianapolis Colts that dropped the Raiders to 2-7, Carr was trying to hold back tears in his postgame press conference. Many online dragged the quarterback and suggested he was going to cry again.

Y’all think #DerekCarr gonna get emotional? Man don’t nobody wanna hear all that shit 😂🤣🤣🤣😂🤣🤣🤦🏾‍♂️ — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) December 9, 2022

While he clearly wasn’t happy, Carr did not cry following the loss to the Rams.

Carr Explains What Went Wrong for Raiders

The Raiders had no business losing to the Rams. The defending Super Bowl champions are an injury-riddled mess and all of their star offensive players didn’t play. There were multiple times Las Vegas could’ve put the game away but let the Rams hang around. Carr detailed what exactly went wrong for the Raiders.

“As a team, we just didn’t finish the right way,” Carr said Thursday. “It’s the NFL, it’s going to be close, it’s going to be tough sometimes, and this was one of those games where I think in the red zone, we didn’t execute how we should have. We left some plays out there and some points out there. And then at the end of the game, I just didn’t think we finished it how we could’ve finished it to win the game. And not even to put the defense out there or anything like that, we just didn’t execute.”

Raiders Blow Double-Digit Lead for 4th Time

The Raiders held a 13-3 lead over the Rams going into halftime. It was the fourth time this season that the team had a 10+ point lead at halftime. With the loss to the Rams, the Raiders are now 0-4 this season when having a 10+ point lead before the third quarter. Carr spoke about the team blowing another lead.

“It didn’t feel like something like, ‘Oh, here it goes again,’” Carr said. “It didn’t feel anything like that. At the end of the day, it’s football and you’re going to turn the film on and you’re going to see: ‘Oh, that’s why that happened’ or ‘That’s why that happened.’ And coaches will correct it. [It] sucks, man. No margin of error. It’s tough.”