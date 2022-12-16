‘Inevitable’ That Raiders Replace Derek Carr This Offseason: Report

Every year since the 2018 season, Derek Carr’s future with the Las Vegas Raiders has come into question. He’s had brief moments of success that calmed down the rumors but his play isn’t consistent enough to crush the rumors once and for all. Once the team gave him a contract extension and traded for Davante Adams, it appeared he would be around for at least a few more seasons.

It seems that isn’t the case anymore after the Raiders’ 5-8 start to the season. He isn’t the team’s only issue but hasn’t played well enough to elevate them. That could lead to Las Vegas making a change in the offseason. According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders may have already decided to move on from Carr if he doesn’t turn things around in the final four games.

“For various reasons, this season feels different [for Derek Carr], and league sources have indicated it seems inevitable the Raiders will move on from Carr,” Bonsignore wrote.

The Raiders can outright cut Carr for a small dead cap hit if they do it before the Super Bowl. However, Bonsignore is reporting that the team will look into their trade options.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean they would simply let Carr walk,” Bonsignore continued. “A trade undoubtedly would be explored, and league sources indicate there would be enough time for the Raiders to potentially work one out in time to deal with the early February deadline to decide his future.”

Why This Report Is Significant

There have been reports suggesting the Raiders were done with Carr in the past and none of them were true. This report is different because it comes from a team insider. Bonsignore is in Las Vegas and is in the team building every day. He’s also never been one of the team insiders who has something against Carr.

This is a new regime and they have no reason to be tied to the quarterback. It has been a disaster of a season and there will be scapegoats. Fair or not, it looks like the Raiders are preparing to put the blame for the bad season on Carr.

This throw is a DIME from the boy @derekcarrqb pic.twitter.com/H2Uhr5q6hw — Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) December 9, 2022

What Carr Can Do to Keep His Job

While it’s trending in the direction that the Raiders will make a change at quarterback, Carr isn’t dead in the water just yet. He hasn’t been able to play with his full treasure chest of offensive weapons for most of the season but that’s changing soon. Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow have been full participants in practice this week and are likely to play against the New England Patriots.

Carr getting the Raiders’ offense to reach its full potential against Josh McDaniels‘ former team would do a lot to help his status with the team. He has four games to show that he can lead an elite offense that is stacked with weapons. As unlikely as it is, going on a four-game winning streak to end the season behind an unstoppable offense would almost guarantee Carr is safe to return next season. It’s a long shot but the quarterback should be highly motivated in the coming weeks.