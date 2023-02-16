Rich Gannon Stirs Controversy With Brutal Shot at Ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr

Derek Carr is no longer a member of the Las Vegas Raiders and while he had some up-and-down moments, he leaves the franchise as the most statistically proficient quarterback in team history. Following the retirement of Rich Gannon in 2004, the Raiders were a revolving door at quarterback. The team had 17 different players start at quarterback before Carr’s arrival in 2014.

He lasted nine years as the starting quarterback, which is longer than even Hall of Famer Ken Stabler was the team’s starter. While Carr will always be an important part of Raiders history, the biggest knock on him is that he didn’t win many games. He finishes his tenure with a 63-79 record and no playoff wins. Gannon has always been critical of Carr because he hasn’t elevated the team enough. Now that he’s no longer on the Raiders, the former MVP took a brutal shot at Carr as he enters free agency.

“There are as many as 10 teams that could be in the quarterback market,” Gannon said for The 33rd Team. “Will Derek Carr be an upgrade over what they currently have? Without question, yes. But how much of an upgrade is my point … I don’t know that Carr is going to go somewhere in 2023 and put that team on his shoulders and take them to a division title.”

Some Carr Fans Come After Gannon

Gannon has never been one to mince words. He’s a big believer that the most important stat for a quarterback is wins. Carr has much more impressive passing stats than Gannon but the former MVP has a 76-56 career record, including five playoff wins. When Gannon’s comments made the rounds online, some fans noted that he didn’t do much until he joined the Raiders when he was 34.

This is coming from a guy who basically did nothing for the 1st 12 yrs of his career. Then got to a Raider team team that was stacked on both sides. And had a good 3yrs pic.twitter.com/ZGqp9k2oxn — J (@JcRaiderman) February 15, 2023

Look, I’m not going to sit here and pretend I’m a Derek Carr defender as he definitely did not play well in spots including this year. However, there were questions about Rich Gannon before he came to the Raiders in 1999. Carr along with the Raiders could use a change. https://t.co/r01Yoa02d0 — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) February 15, 2023

Carr is going to be 32 in March so he has a head start over Gannon. It’s fair to question the quarterback’s criticism when it took Gannon time to find the right situation. However, in Gannon’s defense, what he’s saying is that Carr can’t put a team on his shoulders. He was never able to do that consistently with the Raiders so it’s difficult to imagine he can do it now. He’ll need a stacked team like Gannon had in the early 2000s to truly have a chance at the Super Bowl.

Greg Jennings Sees Jets as ‘Perfect’ Fit for Carr

Carr is a free agent and will be able to sign wherever he wants. There should be plenty of suitors interested in him. The New Orleans Saints got a head start but weren’t able to seal the deal. That might be best for Carr as there could be a better fit for him. Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Greg Jennings revealed which team he thinks is the best fit for the quarterback.

“I think the New York Jets is a perfect spot,” Jennings said, via The 33rd Team. “When you think about what they have already on their roster, it’s ready-made with the insertion of a [quality] quarterback. The Jets wouldn’t have to give anything up; they can just acquire Derek Carr for whatever that contract will look like and whatever he’s trying to get.”