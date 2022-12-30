‘Getting a Steal’: 4 Potential Destinations for Derek Carr in 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders have clearly signaled they are moving on from quarterback Derek Carr, one way or another.

Carr is due $33 million in 2023, and if he suffers an injury over the Raiders’ final two games of the 2022 campaign, would be due an additional $7.5 million in 2024. So, on December 28, first-year head coach Josh McDaniels benched the nine-year veteran, who has been the face of the Raiders franchise since 2014.

Releasing Carr would free up $33 million in cap space in 2023, while triggering a $1.875 million dead-money charge in 2023 and create $3.75 million dead money in 2024.

Because Carr has a full no-trade clause, the stage is set for Vegas to either release the 31-year-old or trade him to a destination he’d approve this offseason.

Las Vegas has been one of the NFL’s most disappointing franchises this season, entering 2022 with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. After trading for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, signing All-Pro EDGE Chandler Jones off the most prolific season of his career, and with a talented offense built around Carr this was supposed to be the year the Raiders mounted a real challenge to the Chiefs.

Instead, McDaniels’ Raiders have limped to a 6-9 record, as Week 17 looms, having blown four one-score leads.

“That team is still pretty together,” a league source with ties to McDaniels told Heavy, on the condition of anonymity to speak freely. “Benching Carr was more of a financial decision, and obviously that starts to piss some players off and they get the chance to get vocal.”

One of those veteran players is Adams, who played with Carr at Fresno State, and reuniting with his college roommate was a driving force behind the offseason trade that sent Adams westward from the Green Bay Packers.

Carr will be inactive over the final two games, with Jarrett Stidham taking the reigns of an offense that is averaging 23.2 points per game.

“The tough thing for Josh,” the source said, “is Carr stood by him, advocated for him. Now that he’s gone, negativity is bound to arise.”

It can be argued that McDaniels deserves the brunt of the blame for the Raiders’ struggles. After all, when not tethered to Tom Brady, McDaniels was a woeful 11-17 in two seasons as the Denver Broncos head coach and ditched the Indianapolis Colts at the altar just hours before he was to step to the podium as the organization’s next head coach in 2018.

NFL Scout: Derek Carr’s Next Team ‘Will Be Getting a Steal’

The Raiders’ situation has become a mess of gargantuan proportions this season, and Las Vegas would currently pick No. 9 overall in the 2023 NFL draft if the season ended today, so mining Carr’s replacement may prove just out of reach over draft weekend.

Owner Mark Davis may be forced with making a similarly difficult decision with McDaniels ahead of 2023, as the embattled head coach made with Carr at the close of 2022.

Carr will undoubtedly play elsewhere in 2023, and will likely be able to leave the drama of his past 14 months in Vegas deep in the rearview.

After completing 60.8% of his passes for 3,522 yards with 24 touchdowns to 14 interceptions in 2022, there could be a strong market for Carr’s services the moment he becomes available, officially.

“Derek can play anywhere,” an NFC East scout told Heavy. “The Raiders never should have fired Rob Bissachia. Whoever gets Derek Carr will be getting a steal.”

4 Potential ‘Best Guess’ Destinations for Derek Carr in 2023

Here is a best guess at four potential destinations for Carr this offseason, as the quarterback market intensifies:

New York Jets

If this season has shown anything, it is that Zach Wilson is not the long-term solution for Robert Saleh and the New York Jets.

“A quarterback-needy team like the Jets would be a great fit,” the scout said.

New York has built a young and talented offense that appears to desperately need competent and quality quarterback play to reach its potential. Carr would most certainly fit that billing.

“Never rule out the Jets,” a current NFL coach said, joking that, “They’re always looking for their next former quarterback.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Father Time appears to have finally wrangled Tom Brady.

Despite leading four fourth-quarter comeback drives this season, Brady has looked like a shell of the quarterback that led the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to seven Super Bowl titles. Besides, there are mountains of uncertainty about whether Brady will play next season, and if he does, whether he will play in Tampa.

Carr could be a seamless fit, and upgrade over Brady’s current level of play, in an offense built around a strong running game and stretching the field vertically with receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones.

Miami Dolphins

Miami has been one of the more pleasant surprises of the season.

The Dolphins, with dynamic receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, are knocking on the door of the postseason for the first time since 2016. However, while Tua Tagovailoa has been operating on the fringes of the MVP race, there are mounting concerns over his future in South Beach.

“The Dolphins could be a surprise team to watch when it comes to Carr,” an AFC coach told Heavy. “Especially with Tua’s concussion situation. Who knows how that is going to go.”

Indianapolis Colts

This offseason promises sweeping changes in Indianapolis.

It would seem unlikely interim head coach Jeff Saturday returns in the full-time position, and general manager Chris Ballard could be on his way out the door, after some colossal misses in the NFL draft and missing on big swings at veteran quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan in the aftermath of Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement in 2019.

If the season ended today, the Colts would own the No. 5 overall pick in next spring’s draft. Will this be the year the Colts go about rebuilding the prudent way, around an affordable high-upside rookie quarterback? Or, will owner Jim Irsay and Indianapolis once again aim for a band-aid in hopes of securing the very winnable AFC South?

“Don’t rule out the Colts,” the AFC coach said. “But, if I’m a veteran quarterback with options, I’m avoiding that place.”