Former NFL Rushing Leader Wants AFC Team to Replace Pro Bowl QB With Derek Carr

With Derek Carr’s career with the Las Vegas Raiders nearing its end, there’s bound to be much speculation about where he’ll end up next season. There will be no shortage of suitors for the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback. He’s had a disappointing season but has proven to be a top-12 quarterback as recently as last season. Putting him in the right system could lead to a lot of wins.

The Tennessee Titans looked like one of the better teams in the NFL this season before starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill got hurt. The 2019 Pro Bowler’s season is done after being placed on Injured Reserve. He’s been a solid quarterback for the Titans since joining the team in 2019 but has some limitations as a thrower. That’s why the team drafted Malik Willis in this year’s draft. However, the rookie hasn’t looked good in limited action this season and it’s fair to question if he has a future at quarterback.

If the Titans don’t believe in Willis and don’t trust Tannehill to get them over the hump, they could be in on Carr when he becomes available. Former Titans All-Pro running back and NFL rushing leader Chris Johnson thinks his former team should go after the quarterback for next season.

We need carr in Tennessee next year — Chris Johnson (@ChrisJohnson28) December 28, 2022

Carr a Good Fit in Tennessee?

The idea of playing for Mike Vrabel could be appealing to Carr. He’s one of the best coaches in the NFL and knows how to field a good defense. Also, Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing used to be Carr’s quarterbacks coach with the Raiders. It would be an easy transition for him to head to Tennessee. However, it’s not that simple.

The Titans have one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL this season. The 45 sacks allowed are tied for the sixth-most in the league. If Carr is going to go to a team, he’s going to want either an elite offensive line or elite weapons. The Titans don’t have elite weapons after trading A.J. Brown in the offseason. The defense also hasn’t been much better than the Raiders this season. There are better fits out there for Carr.

Best Fit for Carr?

The New York Jets appear to be the early favorite to pursue Carr. Former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson is a massive draft bust and they could move on from this offseason. Mike White has looked good in spots but there’s not much tape on him and he’s already proving to not be very durable. The Jets have a top-five defense and some great young weapons. The main concern is that the offensive line isn’t very good but Carr could overlook that due to the prospect of throwing to Garrett Wilson and having a great defense to help him hold leads.

Perhaps the best fit for Carr would be the Miami Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa was an MVP candidate early in the season but he’s looked terrible in recent weeks. The Dolphins have two of the best deep threats in the NFL with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Tagovailoa isn’t a great fit with them as he doesn’t have the strongest arm. Carr’s got a big arm and should salivate at the idea of playing in warm weather Miami while dropping bombs to Hill and Waddle. The only way this can happen is if the Dolphins have truly soured on Tagovailoa, who was a top-10 draft pick just a few years ago. Carr wants to be in a stable situation so that could rule out some teams.