Browns Insider Pegs Raiders QB as Possible Baker Mayfield Replacement

This offseason could feature an unprecedented amount of quarterback movement around the NFL. Big names like Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson could be on the move. Though Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr isn’t on the same level as those three, he figures to garner a lot of interest on the trade market should he become available.

A good team that needs an upgrade at quarterback would love to have a player like Carr. An interesting team to keep an eye on is the Cleveland Browns. Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield has been disappointing this season and it appears they don’t believe he’s their franchise quarterback going forward. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com thinks that Carr could be of interest to the Browns this offseason:

If the Browns decide they need to look elsewhere, perhaps they’d consider Derek Carr, who would fit well in this scheme. They might also keep an eye on what happens with Deshaun Watson’s legal situation, and then there are other veteran quarterbacks such as Russell Wilson who could become available.

What Could Browns Offer Raiders?

If the Raiders decide they want to trade Carr, it means they’re wanting to start over with a rookie or go after Watson, Wilson or Rodgers. Either way, draft picks would help in trying to land the next quarterback. Las Vegas should at least be looking to get a first-round pick in return for Carr.

The Browns still control their 2022 first-round pick so they can offer that up to the Raiders. If they keep having a lackluster season, the pick should be within the top 20 selections. That would be much appealing to Las Vegas than a lower pick. The Browns may also need to tack on a third-round pick to make the deal happen. However, there is something that complicates the deal.

Most big-time throws this season 💰 Derek Carr – 34

💰 Tom Brady – 32 pic.twitter.com/00GawyGdFB — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 16, 2021

Raiders Won’t Be Eager to Trade Carr to AFC Team

A problem facing the Browns is that the Raiders would rather trade Carr to the NFC if they have to trade him. Sending him to the New Orleans Saints or the Washington Football Team would be much more appealing. The last thing the Raiders want is for Carr to come to Las Vegas with a stacked team and light them up.

The only way it could become worth it for the Raiders is if the Browns make the best offer. If a lot of teams are in on Carr, that should only make his value higher. It’s hard to see them turning down two first-round picks for the quarterback unless they’re planning to keep him. The Raiders won’t want Mayfield in return and would only want draft picks. While the Browns are an intriguing partner for the Raiders, it’s hard to see a deal between the two teams coming to fruition. Carr is under contract for at least one more season so whoever ends up being the Raiders’ next head coach may want to give him a year before moving on.

