AFC Team Could Go ‘YOLO’ in Bombshell Trade for Raiders QB: Report

The importance of having a very good quarterback is at an all-time high. The Indianapolis Colts had a decent quarterback in Carson Wentz but just traded him away to the Washington Commanders because he wasn’t good enough. However, the Colts now might have the weakest quarterback room in the AFC. That’ll likely change as the team scours the NFL and college ranks for an adequate replacement.

Indianapolis has a very good roster filled with playmakers on both sides of the ball. All they need is a good quarterback to compete for a Super Bowl. With Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers no longer on the market, Colts general manager Chris Ballard could look to the Las Vegas Raiders and Derek Carr. New head coach Josh McDaniels has recently stated that Carr will be the team’s starting quarterback in Week 1. With Wilson getting traded to the Denver Broncos, it’s even more important to have a good quarterback on the roster so it’ll be difficult to pry Carr away.

According to Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show, that’s not going to stop the Colts from trying.

“I’m not making it up. I’ll just tell you stuff that I heard,” Eisen said. “In Indianapolis, they’re going to try and maybe go YOLO for Derek Carr. … If the Raiders aren’t that into Carr potentially, and I know how many times do we keep saying that? It might be unfortunate. It might be untrue, but if the Broncos call up Seattle say ‘here’s everything for Russell [Wilson]’ and they’re like ‘sure,’ then why can’t you go YOLO on somewhere else?”





What’s an Offer Raiders Would Consider?

Going “YOLO” in a trade for Carr could mean a lot of things. Regardless, it appears the Colts are all-in on trying to add a veteran quarterback. The Raiders aren’t very interested in trading Carr but anything is possible. However, it’s going to take a lot to convince them to make a trade, especially since Indianapolis doesn’t have a first-round pick this year.

Any trade for Carr should center around offensive guard Quenton Nelson. The Raiders really need help at both guard spots and Nelson might be the best in the NFL as he was ranked No. 1 in the league by ESPN heading into last season. He’s only 25-years-old so he could be the team’s starting left guard for the next decade. A package of Nelson, second and third-round picks this year plus a first-round pick next year could be enough to make the Raiders listen. Many might not like Las Vegas trading Carr without getting a first-round pick this year but Nelson is worth more than a first-round pick so it evens out. The Raiders might use a first-round pick on offensive line help so why not get a proven commodity?

Carr Still Unlikely to Get Traded

Carr’s value may never be higher than it is right now. He’s coming off a season in which he led the Raiders to the playoffs and has a reasonable contract that expires after next season. If McDaniels and Las Vegas have any concerns about him being the quarterback going forward, this is the time to trade him.

However, the Colts’ interest is also a big reason not to deal him. Contrary to the belief of many fans, finding a good quarterback is incredibly difficult, and finding an elite quarterback is almost impossible. The Raiders may have the fourth-best quarterback in the AFC West but he’s arguably top-10 in the NFL. McDaniels should at least work with Carr for one year before considering making a trade.

