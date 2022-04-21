Raiders Free Agent WR DeSean Jackson Reveals 4 Teams He Could Sign With

The Las Vegas Raiders made a major upgrade to their wide receiver corps this offseason with the addition of Davante Adams. Last year’s group struggled to consistently make an impact outside of Hunter Renfrow. DeSean Jackson was brought in halfway through the season to provide a spark but he ended up not having much production outside of a big game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Raiders could still use a speedy wide receiver like Jackson but haven’t shown much interest in bringing him back. It also sounds like he’s looking elsewhere to land a job. He recently revealed the four teams he’d be looking to sign with and Las Vegas wasn’t among them.

“There’s a few teams maybe out there. Chiefs may be one. The Browns. Russell Wilson in Denver. Green Bay… we’ll see for sure,” Jackson told Sports Illustrated’s Ashley Nicole Moss on Laces Out.

The Chiefs and Packers certainly have a need at wide receiver. Kansas City might not be realistic as they signed a different deep threat in Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason and already have Mecole Hardman. Green Bay makes the most sense as they lost Valdes-Scantling and need a deep threat. Plus, Aaron Rodgers is a fellow Cal alumnus and while the two didn’t play together in college, they do have a relationship.





Should Raiders Re-Sign Jackson?

While it doesn’t appear Jackson has much interest in the Raiders and they don’t have interest in him, it could be wise to revisit the possibility. The only speedy deep threat on the team’s roster right now is Tyron Johnson, who was with the team last season but didn’t make a catch. Jackson clearly isn’t a No. 1 wide receiver anymore but he’s proven that he can make a big play from time to time.

He didn’t do much with the Raiders last season but the team didn’t have Adams soaking up a ton of attention. Jackson could get a lot more looks with Adams and a healthy Darren Waller on the field. Now, that’s not to say he’s the best deep threat available. The Raiders could take a chance on one of the faster wide receivers in the draft. Regardless, the team should consider adding a deep threat.

Raiders Offense Is Loaded

If the Raiders are able to find a speedy deep threat who can make a difference, it would just be icing on the cake. The team doesn’t need one to field an elite offense. Adams, Waller and Hunter Renfrow form arguably one of the best receiving trios in the NFL. Quarterback Derek Carr has to be chomping at the bit to get on the field this season.

The Raiders’ offensive line is the one drawback on offense. Left tackle Kolton Miller is the only great starter. Every other position has question marks. However, elite weapons can help mask offensive line issues. Head coach Josh McDaniels will also take into account what his offensive line can do when calling plays.

