Ex-Raiders WR & 3-Time Pro Bowler Linked to AFC Contender in Possible NFL Return

There is an abundance of great wide receivers in the NFL right now but there are still plenty of teams still looking for help at the position. The Baltimore Ravens traded away Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals in the offseason and now have one of the worst wide receiver corps in the NFL. Fortunately for them, there are still some good players hanging around in free agency.

DeSean Jackson spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders but couldn’t find a consistent role with the team. The three-time Pro Bowler is 35 now and hinted that he could consider retirement to Sports Illustrated’s Ashley Nicole Moss on “Laces Out” but it’s looking like he plans to play this season. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jackson has a visit with Ravens this week.

Veteran free-agent WR DeSean Jackson is scheduled to visit the Ravens on Tuesday, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus confirmed. At 35, Jackson wants to continue playing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2022

Baltimore makes sense as they really need wide receiver help. Rashod Bateman is banged up and there aren’t any other proven wide receivers on the roster. Jackson is older and past his prime but he’s proven that he can still make plays. He had 454 receiving yards last season, which is a decent number for a player of his age. He also proved that he could stay relatively healthy last year as he played 16 games.

Jackson Recently Listed Ravens as 3rd Best Option

There was a period when Jackson was one of the most dynamic weapons in the NFL. That time is long passed but he hasn’t lost too much of his speed. Though he previously toyed with the idea of retirement, he recently made it clear that he has no intention to retire yet.

“Hell no, I ain’t retired,” Jackson said recently on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast live tour, via NFL.com. “I’m a free agent.”

He even listed some of the teams he’d want to play for, including a return to the Philadelphia Eagles or joining the Green Bay Packers to play with Aaron Rodgers.

“I’m going to put Philly first,” Jackson said. “I’ll say Green Bay.”

“Aaron Rodgers went to my college, so we gotta little history together,” Jackson added. “I didn’t play with him, but he went to Cal, so we got a little bit of connection there.”

Jackson did mention the Ravens as a team he’d be interested in signing with but they were the third option for him.

“Third and fourth, I’d probably say, I like Lamar Jackson’s game right now. Baltimore,” he said. “Jackson and Jackson.”

Where Will Jackson End Up?

The Eagles aren’t a team that needs wide receiver help right now. Jackson signing with them would most likely just be fan service. If he signs with the Packers or the Ravens, he’ll have a real chance to earn a big role in either offense. Perhaps he doesn’t want that at his age but if he does, he should only be considering those two teams.

The Ravens appear the most likely option. Why bring in a three-time Pro Bowler for a visit if you don’t plan to sign him? There’s plenty of tape on Jackson so Baltimore may only be bringing him in to see if he’s interested. If not, the Packers should really consider signing him. They’ve been disappointing this season and appear to have no offensive firepower.