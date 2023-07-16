Ex-Raiders WR & 3-Time Pro Bowler Hints at Retirement From NFL

After a 15-year career, DeSean Jackson appears to be nearing the end. The former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver played just seven games for the Baltimore Ravens last season and hasn’t had more than 500 receiving yards in a season since 2018.

Jackson is 36 now and could be ready to hang up his cleats. He hinted at his possible retirement in a July 15 post on his verified Instagram account.

“Did it my way 15 years strong!! Neva anotha like it!” Jackson wrote.

This isn’t a definitive retirement announcement from Jackson, but it certainly sounds as if he’s leaning in that direction. He originally came into the NFL as a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles. His 4.35 40-yard dash speed made him one of the best deep threats in the NFL. In addition to the Eagles, he had stints with Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, Raiders and Ravens.

Notable Achievements From DeSean Jackson

If this end for DeSean Jackson, he’ll retire as one of the longest-lasting wide receivers in NFL history. Only 16 wide receivers ever have played more than the 15 seasons he has played. His 26 touchdowns of over 60 yards are an NFL record and he’s tied with the most touchdowns of over 80 yards with five.

What set Jackson’s career back was injuries. Out of all of the wide receivers in NFL history to have played in 15 or more seasons, the 183 games Jackson played is the second-fewest next to Brandon Stokley (152). Over his career, he made the Pro Bowl three times.

Expectations Aren’t High for Hunter Renfrow in 2023

DeSean Jackson was only with the Raiders for nine games in 2021 and was part of their improbable playoff run that season. However, Hunter Renfrow was the team’s top receiver that year. He led the team with 103 receptions and 1,038 receiving yards.

After the strong season, the Raiders rewarded him with a three-year contract extension. Unfortunately, things didn’t get off to a great start following his contract signing. Renfrow missed seven games due to injury last season and dropped to just 36 catches. This has led to him being the subject of trade chatter this offseason.

If he does stay in Las Vegas, expectation arent high for him. In a July 12 column about Raiders players who won’t live up to the hype in 2023, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report listed Renfrow.

“While Renfrow struggled with injuries last season there’s still going to be some hype around him based on his Pro Bowl season in 2021 in which he snagged 103 of his 128 targets for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns,” Ballentine wrote.

“The problem is that it doesn’t look like that volume is coming back with this coaching staff. He went from averaging 7.5 targets per game under Jon Gruden then Rich Bisaccia to just 5.0 targets per game in McDaniels’ offense. The addition of Jakobi Meyers isn’t going to help. The former Patriots receiver primarily operates out of the slot just like Renfrow and was actually brought in by this regime.”

Renfrow is entering a pivotal year if he hopes to stay with the Raiders. Another poor showing could lead t him getting cut outright. He has proven to be an impact player in his first three years but needs to prove to head coach Josh McDaniels that he can thrive in his system.