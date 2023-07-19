Former Raiders WR Denies Rumors That He’s Retiring From NFL

Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson turned heads when he suggested recently that he was retiring from the NFL.

“Did it my way 15 years strong!! Neva anotha like it!” Jackson wrote in a July 15 Instagram post.

However, it appears the former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver was misinterpreted. In a follow-up post, Jackson made it clear that he has not officially retired quite yet.

“They reaching my last post wasn’t a retirement post! I just had to get some stuff off my chest! Y’all will know when the Boi retire!” Jackson wrote in an Instagram story on July 16.

Jackson has played 15 seasons in the NFL and battled injuries throughout his career. He’s 36 now and only played in seven games for the Baltimore Ravens last season. The end is certainly nearing for the three-time Pro Bowler but it appears he’s holding out hope to get one more shot. As training camp begins for all 32 teams in the coming week, there could be some wide receiver spots that open up. He could be waiting to see what happens before he makes a final decision on retiring.

Las Vegas Raiders Not Shopping Hunter Renfrow: Insider

Wide receiver is one of the strongest position groups on the Raiders. They currently have 11 under contract, but will likely only keep five or six when the season starts. Due to the overabundance at wide receiver, there has been speculation this offseason that the team could trade Hunter Renfrow.

The 2021 Pro Bowler is coming off of a down season where he played in 10 games and had just 36 catches. He may not be as strong of a fit in Josh McDaniels‘ offense as previously thought. That said, it looks like the Raiders are planning to run it back with him, per a July 19 report from The Athletic’s Tashan Reed.

“The Raiders haven’t been shopping Renfrow and haven’t received any trade offers for him, according to league sources,” Reed wrote. “But their offseason moves make his standing with the team worth examining.”

Things could always change but Renfrow’s value is low right now following a rough season. If the Raiders don’t see a future with him, allowing him to play and regain some trade value could be the best plan.

Davante Adams Voted No.2 WR in NFL

The Raiders wide receiver group is headlined by six-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams. In his first year away from the Green Bay Packers, he was named First-Team All-Pro and led the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns. He remains a top wide receiver in the NFL. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently polled executives, coaches and scouts around the NFL, and they ranked Adams as the No. 2 wide receiver in the league just behind Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson.

“His feet are still probably the best, body control, ball skills,” an NFC executive told Fowler. “If you ran 40s or 20-yard shuttles, he wouldn’t be near the top or wow you, but he just knows how to play the position and get open.”

Adams didn’t miss a beat in his first year away from Aaron Rodgers but he’s got a new test now that he’ll have Jimmy Garoppolo throwing him the ball.