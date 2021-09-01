Raiders Dodge Bullet, Bring Back Exciting Rookie WR on Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders made a big move at wide receiver on Tuesday when they released John Brown. There was talk of the team making a tough move at the position but it was thought that it would be to make room for undrafted rookie wide receiver Dillon Stoner. However, he ended up being a part of the team’s initial roster cuts.

Coming out of Oklahoma State, there’s been a decent amount of hype surrounding Stoner. By releasing him, the Raiders opened the door for another team to swoop him up. Luckily for them, that wasn’t the case. According to Levi Damien of Raiders Wire, Stoner cleared waivers and signed to Las Vegas’ practice squad.

With WR Dillon Stoner clearing waivers, he has been signed back onto #Raiders practice squad per source. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 1, 2021

Considering the Raiders decided to only keep five wide receivers on the roster compared to their usual six, it’s very possible that Stoner sees the field a few times during the season. Fellow former Oklahoma State wide receiver Dez Bryant said that Stoner was a “huge steal” when the Raiders originally signed him. That could very well end up being the case.

Raiders Bring Back a Couple Rookie Offensive Linemen

There are still moves to be made but the Raiders spent much of Wednesday filling out their practice squad with some new faces and players who were just recently cut. Among the notable players brought back was rookie offensive lineman Jimmy Morrissey. The seventh-round pick out of Notre Dame was the only 2021 draft pick who didn’t make the active roster on cutdown day. He projects to be a center in the NFL but could also play guard in a pinch.

#Raiders 7th round pick C Jimmy Morrissey has been signed back onto the practice squad per source. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 1, 2021

The Raiders also decided to bring back another rookie offensive lineman. Devery Hamilton was signed as an undrafted free agent earlier in the offseason and has already been cut by the team twice. He’ll now get his chance on the practice squad. At 6-foot-6, the offensive tackle has the kind of size the Raiders love. With offensive line depth a bit of a concern for the team, Hamilton could see the field this season.

OT Devery Hamilton is signed back onto #Raiders practice squad per source. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 1, 2021

Defensive Lineman Rejoining the Raiders

Oen position group where depth should be a concern is the defensive line. The Raiders added many solid players to the group this offseason and were lucky enough to not lose any to injuries. It’s clear that the team values a deep defensive line. Even though the roster is stacked at the position, the Raiders decided to bring back a couple of players to the practice squad.

Kendal Vickers will be back with the team. He spent much of last season with the team and notched two sacks in 15 games played. He’s a solid player for the team to have on the practice squad and will be good to have if injuries start to pile up.

DL Kendal Vickers will be signing back onto #Raiders practice squad per source. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 1, 2021

The Raiders didn’t stop there as they also signed nose tackle Niles Scott. Johnathan Hankins is arguably the only true nose tackle on the active roster so bringing Scott back is a good call. He was also with the Raiders last year but didn’t play in any regular-season games.

NT Niles Scott will be signed back onto #Raiders practice squad per source. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 1, 2021

