Ex-Raiders 1st-Round Pick Killed in Tragic Accident

In a tragedy that unfolded in Houston on Saturday, former Raiders cornerback DJ Hayden was killed in a major traffic accident around 2 a.m.

According to Houston police Assistant Chief Megan Howard, the accident took place at the intersection of Pierce and Fannin streets in the city. Two vehicles were involved, and six people were killed. One of the vehicles, Howard said, “ran a red light, appears to be going very fast, high velocity.”

Asst. Chief Megan Howard Media Briefing on Fatal Crash on Fannin St. at Pierce St. https://t.co/u6HboW4qSL — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 11, 2023

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, and four others were taken to the hospital, where two died.

Reporter Joseph Duarte, who covers the University of Houston for the Houston Chronicle, reported on Twitter (X) that Hayden and teammate Zach McMillan were among the dead.

“Tragic news to report this morning: I can confirm from multiple sources that former Houston football players DJ Hayden and Zach McMillan were among those killed in a collision early Saturday morning in Houston,” Duarte wrote.

Hayden was 33. McMillan was 32.

Tragic news to report this morning: I can confirm from multiple sources that former Houston football players D.J. Hayden and Zach McMillan were among those killed in a collision early Saturday morning in Houston.

Hayden was a former first-round pick of the @Raiders in 2013 who… pic.twitter.com/CHwheE65lh — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) November 11, 2023

DJ Hayden Was Raiders’ 1st-Rounder in 2013

Even before the Raiders chose DJ Hayden in the first round of the NFL draft in 2013, Hayden had garnered national attention when he suffered a near-fatal tear of the inferior vena cava—the main vein that brings blood to the lower body—while at practice with Houston in November 2012. During a normal pass-defense drill, Hayden took an awkward hit, went down and struggled to breathe. He knew something was wrong immediately.

It was only through quick action from the school’s training staff, emergency responders and doctors at Memorial Hermann Texas Trauma Institute in Houston that Hayden’s life was saved.

Hayden described the surgery done by Dr. Ron Albarado later. “He put some sutures in, stitched (the IVC) back together, closed me back up and here I am today,” he said. “They said it was like sewing together wet tissue paper. I don’t know how he did it, but he did it.”

Hayden spent a week in the hospital after the surgery, but, three months later, Hayden was showing off his first-round form at the NFL Combine. The Raiders made him the 12th overall pick in 2013.

RIP DJ Hayden. Way too young but he was needed elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/a09LMYVfMe — Draven von Lycanthrope (@CryptidAnalysis) November 11, 2023

Hayden Struggled in 4 Seasons in Oakland

Hayden spent four seasons with the Raiders, playing in 45 games, including 25 starts. He had his best season in 2015, when he played in all 16 games, had an interception and a forced fumble, and was credited for eight passes defended and 70 tackles (three for loss).

Still, that was not enough for the Raiders, who revamped their entire secondary ahead of the 2016 season. David Amerson was acquired in 2015 and Sean Smith in 2016, and they took over as starters that season, leaving Hayden to appear in just 11 games.

The Raiders did not pick up his fifth-year option, and coach Jack Del Rio went into that season hoping that Hayden could “redefine” himself.

“You have a chance to redefine yourself, I really believe that,” Del Rio said at the time. “As a player, it’s never too late. You can redefine yourself, turn the corner and peel labels off that maybe people have for you and create your own. I feel like (DJ Hayden) is on his way to doing that this year.”

That did not happen, and Hayden left the Raiders, playing five more seasons with the Lions, Jaguars and Washington.