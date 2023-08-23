Former XFL Champion Signs Contract With Raiders

The defensive line depth for the Las Vegas Raiders is one of the things that has stood out for the team this offseason. However, they are still deciding to add more players.

The Raiders are signing veteran defensive tackle Doug Costin, per an August 23 report from Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Costin most recently played for the Arlington Renegades of the XFL where was part of their recent championship run.

It’s actually the second year in a row that Costin has won a championship as he was part of the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL, which won a championship last year. He’ll now try to see if he can win a championship in a third football league.

Costin first came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. He also spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers. He has played a total of 13 games over his career and has made 33 combined tackles. The Raiders have a deep group of defensive linemen so it’s going to be difficult for Costin to make the active roster after joining the team this late into training camp. His best bet is to fight for a practice squad spot.

Tre’von Moehrig Notices Change in Energy for Defense

It’s been a rough couple of decades for the Raiders defense. The team hasn’t fielded a top-15 defense since 2002. Expectations aren’t high for the defense heading into this year but the team is starting to build confidence.

Former second-round pick safety Tre’von Moehrig is noticing a big change in energy this year compared to last year.

“Man, I’d just say the energy,” Moehrig said of the biggest difference in training camp this year during his August 17 media availability. “We’re just coming out, all of us are focused and wanting to accomplish one thing. And yeah, I mean, that’s all I can really say. We’re just coming out with a whole new energy.”

A big reason for the added energy is that the returning defensive players are getting more used to defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s defense. That comfortability is making things easier for players like Moehrig.

“I’m still learning. I don’t think I ever got it,” Moehrig said. “Everybody’s still learning. I’m not going to speak too much on last year. I’m still always trying to improve and learn.”

Tre’von Moehrig Praises Marcus Epps

The most notable free agent addition the Raiders made on defense was poaching former Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps. He’s going to be in the defensive backfield with Tre’von Moehrig this season and their relationship is a key for the defense. Luckily, the two clicked instantly and have already formed a strong relationship in training camp.

“Man, he’s awesome,” Moehrig said of Epps. “That’s my dawg, ever since we came in the first day we’ve been talking, just picking his brain about what he knows, and he’s been picking my brain just trying to help each other out. But outside of football, he’s just a good person and just fun to be around … I mean, the chemistry for us is just making sure we’re on the same page, the communication, making sure everybody on the defense is on one accord. And if we can do that, then we’ll have a good chance at that play specifically.”