Raiders Sign 3-Time Super Bowl Champion DB

One of the biggest needs the Las Vegas Raiders had at the start of free agency was finding another safety. Johnathan Abram was a good fit as a safety in Gus Bradley’s defense but his issues in coverage are concerning for Patrick Graham’s. Instead of having Abram play deep, the team will either use him as a nickel linebacker or as a depth safety.

The Raiders stood by at the beginning of free agency and let some of the better available safeties sign elsewhere. After a week of free agency, the team has finally landed a player they can pair with Trevon Moehrig. Las Vegas announced the signing of Duron Harmon.

We have signed free agent S Duron Harmon. pic.twitter.com/tZpobngtw0 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 24, 2022

This is an obvious move for the Raiders to make as Harmon played with the New England Patriots for seven seasons and was with the team while Graham was on staff. He was part of three of the Super Bowl championship teams. He moved to the Detroit Lions in 2020 before joining the Atlanta Falcons last season. He started all 17 games in 2021. Harmon is capable of making plays as he has 21 career interceptions. The most appealing aspect about the veteran defensive back is that he hasn’t missed a single game in eight seasons. He’s as durable as they come. At 31-years-old, Harmon doesn’t have a lot of upside but he’s an experienced veteran who should pair up nicely with Moehrig in the defensive backfield if the Raiders don’t find another starter.

Harmon’s agent Andy Simms revealed that the defensive back is getting a one-year deal with the team.

Another Former Patriot Joins the Team

A big theme this offseason has been the Raiders targeting former Patriots. It makes sense considering general manager Dave Ziegler, head coach Josh McDaniels and Graham all spent large portions of their career there. Harmon joins Chandler Jones, Jacob Hollister, Garrett Gilbert, Brandon Bolden and Jakob Johnson as other players the Raiders have signed with Patriots ties.

The new Raiders leadership is clearly relying on familiarity with a lot of these offseason moves. The Patriots have been the NFL’s most successful franchise over the last two decades so McDaniels and company appear to be trying to replicate that success.

Does This Mean Raiders Are out on Tyrann Mathieu

Surprisingly, one player who remains in free agency is Tyrann Mathieu. The former Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowler has been one of the NFL’s best defensive backs for years but can’t seem to get a contract he likes. The Raiders were linked to him due to the need at safety and the recruiting efforts of NBA superstar Damian Lillard. However, there hasn’t been anything substantial linking the two sides.

Mathieu would’ve been a great fit in Las Vegas and his familiarity with the Chiefs would’ve only helped. The signing of Harmon mostly shuts the door on a possible pairing. Perhaps if Mathieu remains unsigned through May, then the Raiders might take another look considering they will gain more cap space. That seems unlikely as the veteran defensive back should get signed before then.

