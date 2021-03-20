2 Ex-Raiders Team Captains & Starters Sign With New Teams

It’s clear based on how the Las Vegas Raiders‘ offseason has gone that they wanted to move on from a number of players, especially on defense. The team has been honest about the fact that the defense has to be better. To make that happen, Las Vegas has had to let go of some veterans.

Erik Harris was on an expiring contract but it didn’t appear the Raiders had much interest in bringing him back. The 2020 team captain and starting safety reached a deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Harris wasn’t a bad player for the Raiders and definitely had some great moments. However, he’s better suited to play on special teams and have limited snaps on defense. Making him a full-time starter was always a weird call. He struggled quite a bit in 2020 and that’s why he’s long with the team. He should have a much different role in Atlanta.

LaMarcus Joyner Lands With Jets

Unlike Harris, LaMarcus Joyner had to be released by the Raiders. They cut him loose shortly before free agency. He was a big free-agent addition in 2019 but struggled and made almost no impact plays during his time with the team. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Joyner is signing a one-year deal with the New York Jets.

Safety Lamarcus Joyner to the Jets on a one-year deal, per source — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 19, 2021

Joyner played slot corner for the Raiders over the last two seasons but he used to play safety. The plan is likely for him to return to his natural position. He was a team captain for the Raiders in 2019 and continued to be a starter despite his struggles. He’ll get a chance to play under a very solid defensive coach in Robert Saleh and perhaps that will reboot his career.

Raiders Need to Do Better in Free Agency

Joyner signing with the Jets is just a reminder of how bad the Raiders have been in free agency. The fact that New York signed him for $4.5 million isn’t a great look for Las Vegas. They were paying him over $10 million a year.

The deal is worth up to $4.5 million. Can play free safety, his specialty with the Rams. https://t.co/7gAokxbTVj — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 19, 2021

For whatever reason, the Raiders have absolutely failed in free agency over the last few years. Nelson Agholor was one of the few great moves they’ve made and he left after one season. This offseason, the team has taken a much more cautious approach.

The only player who has gotten a big contract is Yannick Ngakoue. Signing him at $13 million a year could end up being a steal. The contract they gave to Kenyan Drake is a little pricey for a backup running back but most of the money is pushed back until 2022.

Also, a lot of the deals the Raiders have made are only for one or two years. It’s clear that Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock are learning a thing or two. That said, it’s not a for sure thing that the Raiders will be better in 2021. If they fail to make the playoffs again, the fan base is going to completely lose faith in the team.

