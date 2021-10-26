Raiders Called on to Trade 3rd Round Pick to Acquire Giants Pro Bowl TE

After a 5-2 start to the NFL season, it’s clear that the Las Vegas Raiders are the real deal. The offense and defense are both playing at a high level right now, which hasn’t been the case for years. That’s a big reason why this season feels different than the last where the Raiders started off hot but fell and missed the playoffs. The team is currently in a bye week and should be thinking of how to continue to improve the roster ahead of next week’s trade deadline.

One group that has faced injuries this season is tight ends. The Raiders just recently placed two on the Injured Reserve in Derek Carrier and Nick Bowers. In addition to that, star tight end Darren Waller missed Week 7 with an ankle injury. Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports seems to believe that the Raiders should consider trading a third-round draft pick for New York Giants Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram:

Engram would complete what would arguably be the NFL’s best tight end duo fellow Pro Bowler Darren Waller. He would certainly be utilized by Derek Carr, who is currently second in the NFL in passing. The move would all but guarantee that the Raiders’ offense will finish the year as one of the league’s most prolific units, one that could possibly be good enough to will Las Vegas to a division title. Engram would also add depth in the event that the Raiders suffer an injury to one of their other key skill position players. The Raiders would have to give up a high draft pick to acquire him, and there’s no guarantees that Engram would re-sign with the team as he is slated to become a free agent this offseason. But given the Raiders’ current situation, it seems like a trade GM Mike Mayock would certainly consider.

Engram came into the NFL as a first-round pick in 2017. He hasn’t necessarily lived up to the hype surrounding him when he came into the NFL but he’s a solid player. During 2020’s Pro Bowl campaign, Engram caught 63 passes for 654 yards but only one touchdown.

This Trade Makes No Sense

Unfortunately for fans of this deal, it makes no sense whatsoever. The Raiders have been dealing with issues at tight end but it’s still arguably one of the best position groups on the team. Foster Moreau caught six passes for 60 yards and a touchdown in Week 7 with Waller out. Also, Waller’s injury shouldn’t keep him out past the bye week.

The Raiders already have a strong tight end duo. Why waste a draft pick adding another good tight end? That’s not a knock on Engram, it’s simply a testament to how good the team’s two tight ends are. Engram could be on the move this season but he won’t be heading to Las Vegas.

Raiders Are Good on Weapons

With the season about halfway through, it’s safe to say the Raiders are happy with their weapons. The tight ends have been great and the wide receivers have taken a major step forward. Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards and Hunter Renfrow have been a very good trio for quarterback Derek Carr.

If the Raiders plan to be active at the trade deadline, it makes no sense for them to try and add weapons. If the team needs anything, it’s offensive line depth and maybe some help in the secondary. There’s no reason to believe they’ll be calling the Giants to make a deal for a tight end.

