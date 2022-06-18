Proposed Trade Has Raiders Sending Ascending Young Player to Packers

It’s been a productive offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders as they’ve made substantial upgrades on offense and defense. The team has so much talent on offense right now that some players might see their roles decrease. Fourth-year tight end Foster Moreau is coming off a career season after having an added role with Darren Waller being hurt.

New head coach Josh McDaniels loves two tight end sets and he’s got a great duo to work with. However, Moreau is in a contract year and he could get decent money from a different team on the open market. With the Raiders needing to pay Waller big money soon, they likely can’t afford to pay two tight ends. If they don’t think they can keep Moreau past this season, Ian Wharton of Bleacher Report believes they could send him to the Green Bay Packers for a third-round pick:

Going back to the Raiders could be fruitful for Green Bay. Backup tight end Foster Moreau will be a free agent after 2022, and he’s stuck behind All-Pro candidate Darren Waller. Moreau had a career-high 30 receptions for 373 yards last year and has 10 touchdowns in his three seasons. The Raiders would likely prefer to keep Moreau in Josh McDaniels’ offense, so a third-round pick would be the sweetener to land him. Moreau is athletic enough to continue playing after Tonyan is back, and head coach Matt LaFleur would surely maximize his opportunities in the red zone since he’s a proven threat near the goal line.

Packers Were Previously Eyeing Waller

The Packers and Raiders have already worked together this offseason for the Davante Adams trade. Las Vegas gave up first and second-round draft picks for the wide receiver but Green Bay wanted more. According to Cheesehead TV, the Packers wanted Waller included in the trade but league rules wouldn’t allow it. They later tried to engage in trade talks before the draft but the Raiders weren’t interested.

The Packers clearly want an upgrade at tight end and Moreau would likely provide that. It would be wise for them to at least reach out to the Raiders. The team used a fourth-round pick to draft Moreau so getting a third-rounder would be a good return on investment.

Foster Moreau and Darren Waller are looking pretty good👀 pic.twitter.com/3jYtR6OWMA — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) September 13, 2021

Raiders Have No Reason to Trade Way Productive Players

One thing has become clear based on the Raiders’ offseason: they expect to win immediately. Moreau is a player who will help the team win this season. A third-round pick doesn’t do anything for the team until next year. Moreau is also a beloved player in the locker room.

He’s also good insurance to have in case the team can’t come to a deal with Waller. The Raiders could keep Moreau for much less money and he’s capable of being a decent starter. Obviously, Waller is much more effective but he’s also going to cost over twice as much. Waller’s uncertain future will lead the Raiders to hold onto Moreau for now.

