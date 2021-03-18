Raiders Find Trade Partner for Pricey Starter: Report

It appears the dismantling of the Las Vegas Raiders‘ offensive line is finishing up. Trent Brown was traded weeks ago, Rodney Hudson was traded on Wednesday and a final decision has been made on Gabe Jackson. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are trading Jackson to the Seattle Seahawks for a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft.

The #Seahawks are trading a 2021 fifth-round pick to the #Raiders for Gabe Jackson, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2021

This is good news for Las Vegas as there were previous rumors that suggested they were going to have outright release the veteran. Jackson has been one of the most consistent players for the Raiders over the years. He was one of only two players left from the excellent 2014 draft class, along with Derek Carr.

For Seattle, this move makes a ton of sense. Russell Wilson has been open about the fact that he wants better protection. Jackson will certainly be an upgrade over what they have. A fifth-round pick is a small price to pay for a seven-year starter with a strong track record.

Raiders Were Ready to Play Hardball With Jackson

The Raiders have been on a mission to save some money this offseason. The salary cap dropped quite a bit and the team has had to make a lot of sacrifices because of it. However, the team was trying to keep their offensive line somewhat intact. According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, the Raiders were willing to hold onto Jackson and Trent Brown until they took a pay cut:

Jackson took one for the team and played with a bad knee for 11 games in the 2019 season. He started all 16 games last season and balked at the Raiders asking him to take a pay cut from $9.6 million to $5 million, per sources. If the Raiders weren’t able to trade him, they were planning to keep him until training camp and try to force him to restructure (since other teams’ free-agent money would be spent) — it was the same threat they used with left tackle Trent Brown before the Patriots traded for him last week.

It’s fortunate that they got deals done for both players as things could’ve gotten somewhat ugly. The Raiders had the most expensive offensive line in the NFL over the last two seasons. They’ll now likely have one of the cheapest.

Raiders Miss out on Kyle Long

One reason losing out on Jackson was somewhat easy to swallow for Raiders fans was the fact that Kyle Long, son of Hall of Famer Howie Long, came out of retirement and was meeting with the team. It looked like he was probably going to sign with his dad’s former team. That didn’t end up happening. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Long is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Former Bears' Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long, who came out of retirement this off-season, is signing a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Kansas City Chiefs, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2021

Obviously, having a member of the Long family sign with the enemy will be a tough pill to swallow for many but it’s not that big of a deal. There’s no indication that he’d be a major upgrade over Richie Incognito or Denzelle Good. Long hasn’t played in over ten games since the 2015 season. He’s a good player but the Raiders are better off not investing that $5 million into a player who might not play a full season.

