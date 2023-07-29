Former Raiders 1st-Round Pick Signing With XFL Team in ‘Complex Situation’

It’s been a rough road for defensive backs taken in the first round by the Las Vegas Raiders in recent years. Since 2013, they have selected five defensive backs in the first round but none of them finished their original contracts with the team.

2017 first-round pick Gareon Conley is among the defensive backs who couldn’t carve out a home in Las Vegas. He spent three seasons with the Raiders and hasn’t played an NFL game since 2019. He’s still just 28 years old and appears to be set to return to football. According to XFL Analyst in a July 28 Instagram post, Conley has signed with the D.C. Defenders of the XFL.

Conely essentially confirmed the report on his Twitter account but he did refer to it as a “complex situation.”

Lol it’s a complex situation but grateful for the opportunity for sure — Gareon Conley (@_gconley8) July 29, 2023

Perhaps the contract hasn’t been actually signed yet but the XFL makes sense for Conley. An NFL team hasn’t been willing to sign him since the 2019 season. If he hopes to make money playing football again, the XFL is the best avenue for him.

Nate Hobbs Missing Start of Training Camp With Injury

One of the better cornerbacks the Raiders have found in the draft in recent years was 2021 fifth-round pick Nate Hobbs. He has started 20 games in his first two seasons and should have an extensive role this season. Unfortunately, he has been sidelined at the start of training camp.

During the Battle For Vegas charity softball game on July 23, Hobbs misplayed a flyball and the ball hit his face, leading to bleeding. Though the Raiders aren’t concerned about the injury, they have held him out at the start of training camp. Defensive end Maxx Crosby was also participating in the softball game and explained what happened.

“Yeah, I was just talking about him with the guys,” Crosby said of Hobbs during his July 26 media availability. “Nate Hobbs in like two innings, he ran through the fence, he hit a home run, he did a back flip and then took a pop fly off the top of his head. All in the matter of like ten minutes. So, I’m like this dude, he’s a little bit all over the place when it come to softball, so he’s got some work to do. But he’s talented.”

Maxx Crosby Praises Nate Hobbs

Nate Hobbs is an important piece for the Raiders in the 2023 season. He had a very strong rookie season where he was named to Pro Football Focus’ All-Rookie Team following the year. A hand injury derailed his 2022 season and limited him to 11 games.

Maxx Crosby is confident that Hobbs can have a bounceback year in 2023.

“Nate’s obviously a great friend of mine. He’s an awesome dude,” Crosby said. “He’s relentless, he works hard. He’s young. He’s got a lot of room for improvement. He knows that, but I don’t put a limit on anybody. I think he could be a great player. There’s no doubt in my mind. I’ve seen him at his best and he’s scary, scary good.

“All I want from him is consistency. I want him to be the same guy every single day and keep getting better. He’s had some obstacles, some injuries, but he’s been working hard. I wish nothing but the best for him. I want him to be his best, I know he wants to be his best, but on a daily basis it’s just about being consistent. And as a young guy, that’s the hardest thing to do.”