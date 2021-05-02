Raiders Strike Deal With Former Wisconsin Running Back: Report

Running back is one of the Las Vegas Raiders‘ strongest groups on the roster. Josh Jacobs is a stud and a Pro Bowler and the team signed Kenyan Drake in the offseason. He might be the best backup running back in the league.

The Raiders also have receiving threats in Jalen Richard and Theo Riddick. Needless to say, there isn’t a lot of room for more running backs on the team’s roster. However, Las Vegas is bringing in a bit more competition. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the team has signed former Wisconsin running back Garret Groshek as an undrafted free agent.

Former Wisconsin RB Garrett Groshek is signing with the #Raiders, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2021

Groshek played four years at Wisconsin and was productive. He rushed for a total of 1,216 yards and had 611 receiving yards. He was never the bell cow for the team but is versatile and could provide upside as a third-down running back.

Any Chance for Groshek to Make the Roster?

It’s certainly going to be an uphill battle for Groshek to make the roster. As previously mentioned, the Raiders have four very capable running backs. Most teams typically keep three on the active roster so Groshek might have to beat out both Richard and Riddick if he hopes to make the team.

The most likely path of success for the young running back is making the practice squad. Last season, the practice squad had added importance. Teams were able to promote players for games and send them back after without having to cut them. If Groshek can impress in training camp, the Raiders will definitely give him a real shot at making the practice squad. It’ll be a stiff competition but the team has always been good to undrafted free agents.

Raiders Have Best RB Duo in NFL?

The two strongest position groups on the Raiders are tight end and running back. In fact, the team might have the best running back tandem in the entire NFL thanks to Drake and Jacobs. According to Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report, that’s exactly the case.

“In any given week, the Raiders can feed either running back the majority touches, which separates this tandem from the previous three,” Moton wrote. “Keep in mind that Jacobs and Drake each eclipsed 1,091 scrimmage yards last season. With the latter’s prospective role in the passing game, they could do it again while on the same team.”

What’s exciting about the Drake addition is that he has a slightly different skill set than Jacobs. He’s an elusive runner and a great receiver out of the backfield. Jacobs is a bruising runner who thrives when he’s hit. While the Raiders didn’t need to pay Drake as much as they did, there’s no doubt he brings a new dynamic to the offense. Jacobs has dealt with injuries over his first couple of years so it’s wise for Las Vegas to bring in a capable player to lessen his workload.

