Insider Reveals Long List of Possible Raiders Head Coaching Candidates

The Rich Bisaccia era got off to a strong start on Sunday as the Las Vegas Raiders pulled off a 34-24 win over the Denver Broncos. Interim head coaches usually have a hard time keeping the job long-term but Bisaccia is making a strong case early on. If he leads the Raiders to the playoffs this season, he’ll be considered to take over the team on a permanent basis.

However, owner Mark Davis will do his due diligence this offseason regardless of what Bisaccia does short of winning a Super Bowl. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there is a long list of the head coaching candidates the Raiders will likely look at this offseason:

The head coaching position should be a coveted one, and starting the search early should help. Among the names to watch should be all of the top candidates, including — but not limited to — Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll; Ravens DC Don “Wink” Martindale (who is close with Davis and has interviewed for the Raiders job in the past); Patriots de facto DC Jerod Mayo; Colts DC Matt Eberflus; Bucs OC Byron Leftwich and DC Todd Bowles; Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy; Rams OC Kevin O’Connell and DC Raheem Morris; Cardinals DC Vance Joseph; Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett; Giants DC Patrick Graham; and current Raiders assistants Gus Bradley and Bisaccia. The chance to lead an iconic franchise also could prove appealing to college coaches who have received NFL interest in the past, such as Iowa State’s Matt Campbell.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Most Interesting Names on List

Rapoport listed Bisaccia and Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley as possible options to stay on as the head coach long-term. Bradley has done a great job with the defense but his 14-48 record as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach will be a major red flag for Davis. Bisaccia could get the nod but he’ll have to really impress this season.

If the Raiders want a fresh start and move on from the Jon Gruden era, there are some good options available. As Rapoport pointed, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale could get consideration and has a good relationship with Davis. He coached linebackers for the Raiders from 2004 to 2008. He’s never been a head coach but could bring a defensive focus to the team.

If Davis wants to go with an offensive-minded head coach, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy could be considered. The Bills have the highest-scoring offense in the NFL right now so Daboll will likely be in line to get a head coaching job somewhere this offseason. Bieniemy has been a hot name in recent years but hasn’t been hired. He doesn’t call plays for the Chiefs so that’s worked against him. That said, he’s learned from one of the best NFL coaches in Andy Reid for years. He’ll get a shot at being a head coach soon.

What About Kellen Moore or Joe Brady?

Notably, Rapoport did not mention Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore or Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady as possible candidates. Obviously, they could still be considered but Davis may be apprehensive to go with such a young coach while the team deals with the fallout left by Gruden.

Moore is 33 and Brady is only 32. The Raiders have hired young coaches in the past but Davis could be looking for somebody a bit more established. The owner has a lot to think about over the next few months.

READ NEXT: Raiders QB Derek Carr Sends Message to Fans After Bouncing Broncos

