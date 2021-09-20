Raiders’ Henry Ruggs Responds to Message From NBA Superstar

After a disappointing rookie season, many were ready to write off Henry Ruggs. The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver only had 26 catches in 13 games last season, which was 11th amongst rookies last season. Not exactly what you’d expect to see from the first wide receiver taken in a draft.

However, things are starting to look up for Ruggs. He may have just had the best game of his young career on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He caught a career-high five catches for 113 yards and a touchdown on a 61-yard bomb from quarterback Derek Carr. It was exactly the type of game the Raiders were expecting from Ruggs when they drafted him.

Noted Raiders fan and NBA superstar Damian Lillard sent a message to Ruggs after the play. The wide receiver couldn’t help but respond.

The Raiders became one of the most popular NFL teams because of explosive plays. That’s an element that has been missing for years. With Ruggs seemingly figuring things out, there could be many explosive plays in the team’s future.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Jon Gruden Praises Ruggs

When the Raiders drafted Ruggs, there was no question that it was Jon Gruden’s decision. The team could’ve selected more polished wide receivers like CeeDee Lamb or Jerry Jeudy but decided to favor the blistering speed that the former Alabama wideout brings to the table. The early returns weren’t great but Gruden believes were starting to see why the Raiders drafted him.

“That’s one of the reasons we took Ruggs,” Gruden said after the game. “He blew the top off in Arrowhead (last season) and helped us win that game and against the Jets.

“Not many guys can run that fast and track that ball.”

The most notable play that Ruggs has made this season was the 61-yard touchdown to seal the win against the Steelers. He had a chance to describe what went into the play.

“The deep route was dialed up and we got the coverage we wanted,” Ruggs said after the game. “It was a moon ball and I had to run and go get it.

“It feels good to be a guy that can turn a game around at any time. To make a play like to seal the game is just … that’s the feeling I like.”

Carr Describes What’s Different for Ruggs This Year

Last year got off to a rough start for Ruggs. He got banged up in the first game and had trouble getting back to 100%. By the time he was fully healthy, Nelson Agholor became the team’s No. 1 wide receiver.

This offseason, Ruggs worked hard and put on 13 pounds of muscle without losing speed. Carr believes that we’re seeing a very different Ruggs in 2021.

“If a speed guy is hurt or they can’t practice, then you can’t trust to throw it in the game,” Carr said. “He has shown over and over again that he can do it in practice. … I think his mentality this year and he’s bigger and stronger, that’s also given me the confidence to go to him.”

Carr is clearly growing confident in the young wide receiver. With defenses mostly focusing on Darren Waller every week, Ruggs should get a lot of good looks.

READ NEXT: Raiders Cut Expected Starter at CB Coming off Suspension

