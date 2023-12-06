Raiders Pushed to Steal 2-Time Executive of the Year for GM Opening: Insider

There’s a real chance that Las Vegas Raiders interim general manager Champ Kelly keeps the full-time job going forward but it’s also possible that owner Mark Davis wants a fresh start. Every general manager Davis has hired since he took over ownership of the team has been a first-time general manager.

A source told Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the Raiders should, “Go get the guy who’s actually done it. Not the guy underneath the guy.” It’s rare to see general managers change teams in the NFL but Bonsignore floated the idea of Las Vegas poaching Philadelphia Eagles executive vice president & general manager Howie Roseman.

“It’s fair to wonder why Roseman would want to leave the empire he’s built in Philadelphia. But the allure of being the person who turned the Raiders around is compelling stuff,” Bonsignore wrote in a December 5 column.

“The 48-year-old Roseman is still young enough to take on another challenge. And the Raiders are set up to supply him with the necessary resources to be successful.”

Roseman has been the Eagles’ general manager since 2010 and built a roster that won the Super Bowl in 2017. He has twice been named the Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year in 2017 and 2022. There aren’t many general managers with better track records in the NFL.

Would Howie Roseman Consider Making a Move?

Howie Roseman got his start with the Eagles as a front office intern back in 2000 when he was just 25 years old. He’s worked his way up all the way to the top of the organization and has never worked for another team. He’s built a great thing in Philadelphia and there’s no reason to believe he wants to make a change.

However, this is the NFL, and Roseman is known as a big-time competitor. What better challenge than to turn around an iconic franchise like the Raiders that has just two winning seasons in two decades? Money also talks and perhaps Mark Davis would write Roseman a blank check.

It’s still difficult to see a scenario where Roseman leaves. He’s from New York so he’s still close to home. Las Vegas, Nevada, is all the way across the country. For the Raiders, adding a proven executive like Roseman would be massive for a franchise that has struggled for so long but the superstar executive starts hinting at wanting a change of scenario, it’s difficult to see him leaving Philadelphia.

Other Executives Las Vegas Raiders Could Target

If Mark Davis’ goal is to add a proven executive to run his football operations, there are other options outside of Howie Roseman. Vincent Bonsignore also mentioned Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead and Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider as options.

The Rams are playing well right now at 6-6 but quarterback Matthew Stafford (35) and star defensive lineman Aaron Donald (32) are both aging. The wheels could be falling off soon and head coach Sean McVay has talked about retiring young. Now might be a good time for Snead to jump ship and start over with a new team.

Schneider has already almost left the Seahawks before but he’s gotten on better terms with head coach Pete Carroll in the last couple of years. However, the fact that he’s already considered leaving before could make him open to offers. It might be worth it for Davis to poke around and see where Schneider’s head is at.