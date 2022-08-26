Chargers Star Derwin James Goes off About Raiders’ Hunter Renfrow

After last season, there’s no denying that Hunter Renfrow is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards with the Las Vegas Raiders and was named to his first Pro Bowl. He’s not the biggest or fastest wide receiver in the league but his route running is as good as any player in the NFL.

However, some still can’t get past his appearance. There’s no doubt he doesn’t look like one of the best players in the NFL but he’s already proven himself on the field. One player who has seen firsthand just how good he is would be Los Angeles Chargers star defender Derwin James. The two-time All-Pro recently appeared on “The Pivot” podcast and revealed that he thinks Renfrow is one of the toughest wide receivers in the league to cover. That statement was met with some pushback from former NFL cornerback Ryan Clark.

“Hunter Renfrow, the encyclopedia salesman?” Clark said.

James didn’t back down on his praise for Renfrow and simply said that anybody who doubts him needs to watch more film.

“He’s different,” James said. “Nah he ain’t no encyclopedia salesman. Turn the film on. You watch film, don’t you? He’s underrated. You have to give him credit. He’s good. You better guard him.”

Renfrow Was in Rare Company Last Season

James is one of the best defenders in the NFL and shares a division with Renfrow. If anybody would know how good the wide receiver is, it would be him. In fact, Renfrow was able to reach a feat that only a handful of wide receivers did last year. He was one of only seven players to have over 100 catches, 1,000 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

List of players with 100+ receptions, 1,000+ yards and 9+ TD last season: Davante Adams

Tyreek Hill

Justin Jefferson

Cooper Kupp

Stefon Diggs

Mark Andrews

HUNTER RENFROW Put some respect on his name 😤 #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/84EN4dCAgh — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 23, 2022

It’ll be difficult for Renfrow to replicate his stats from 2022 with Davante Adams now on the team. If Darren Waller is healthy, that will also eat into Renfrow’s stats. Regardless, he’ll get plenty of looks from Derek Carr and should still have a productive season.

Davante Adams Talks Goals for 2022

Adams is going to be the focal point of the offense this season and that may even end up helping Renfrow. No matter how much teams focus on Adams, he’ll still be successful. He also was on “The Pivot” podcast recently and revealed what his goals are for this season.

“As far as expectations, I don’t really have any,” Adams said, via NFL.com. “But as far as goals, it’s no surprise. You know what the deal is. Every team sets out with the same goal in the end. We obviously got that in our back pocket. And we got the roster to do something special like that. … You know what’s on my mind. So, that’s what I’m here for. I didn’t come here just to be cute and hang out with Derek and do all of that. I want to get that trophy at the end of the year.”

