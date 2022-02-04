Raiders’ Hunter Renfrow, Maxx Crosby Break Silence on Josh McDaniels Hire

A big concern after the Las Vegas Raiders decided to hire Josh McDaniels over Rich Bisaccia for the head coaching job was how the players would react. Bisaccia was a beloved coach and led the team to the playoffs during a tumultuous season. However, it’s clear owner Mark Davis didn’t think the coach could turn the team into Super Bowl contenders.

Also, McDaniels and other New England Patriots assistants who have become head coaches don’t have a history of getting along with players. Luckily, it doesn’t sound like the players are holding any ill will towards their new head coach. While at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow finally had a chance to talk about McDaniels.

“Obviously, we love Rich, and we think he did a great job,” Renfrow said, via Tashan Reed of The Athletic. “It almost feels like you’re losing a teammate. We cared a lot about him and are very thankful for him, but you can’t hold that against McDaniels. We’re excited. We know he’s a great coach. We know he can get the job done and go set us up to win and, hopefully, win a Super Bowl. We’re excited. I don’t think there’s any turmoil at all.”

Renfrow was one of the first players that McDaniels called after taking the job so he’s already trying to build rapport there. Considering the success that slot receivers have had in the Patriots’ offense over the last decade, Renfrow could become one of the most prolific wide receivers in the NFL under McDaniels.

Maxx Crosby Sounds off on McDaniels

Some of the Raiders’ best players are entering contract years so it’s important to keep them happy. Renfrow is one of them and defensive end Maxx Crosby is another. He was very close with Bisaccia and former general manager Mike Mayock. Now that they’re gone, the Raiders have to make sure he’s happy. So far, it looks like he’s been a fan of McDaniels.

“He seems like a great guy,” Crosby said of McDaniels. “Obviously, I gotta meet him and talk more, but everything I’ve heard so far and everything I’ve seen, he’s been awesome. I’m looking forward to getting to know him better.”

It’s early in the process but signs are pointing in a positive direction. If McDaniels can win over the players early, that will make his transition into taking over the team a lot smoother.

A.J. Cole Offers Thoughts on Coaching Change

Obviously, losing a head coach that players loved is never easy and a lot of players loved Bisaccia. Punter A.J. Cole went from a little-known undrafted free agent to a Pro Bowler in just a few years under the coach. He had an interesting take on how a coaching change can affect the team.

“I think it just starts in the locker room,” Cole said. “We as players have great relationships. A lot of the guys that we have on the team that are leaders and some of the better players came in in the same class as me in the 2019 draft class. So, I think it just starts with us, really, because the coaching staff is going to change. There’s going to be new people all throughout the building. So, I really think it’s on us to come out and say, ‘OK, what do we need to do as players?’ And I think that any time change or direction is player-driven, I think that’s when you’re going to be the most successful. Because a lot of the stuff can change and be fluid, but I think we have an opportunity to capitalize on that momentum and keep moving in the right direction.”

