Proposed Trade Reunites Raiders Pro Bowler With Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t had a ton of substantial leaks to the media since Dave Ziegler took over as general manager but some directions they could be headed in seem obvious. The team didn’t have a need at wide receiver this offseason but gave big money to Jakboi Meyers and used a third-round pick on Tre Tucker. Though they gave Hunter Renfrow a two-year contract extension last offseason, his future with the team is murky.

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur recently wrote that there’s a 50% chance that Renfrow gets traded before the season and a 90% chance he gets traded next year if he’s still on the roster. If the Raiders don’t believe he has a future on the team, they’d likely start listening to trade offers right now. Perhaps the team that makes the most sense for him is the New Orleans Saints.

Derek Carr has been Renfrow’s quarterback throughout his entire career and he signed with the team in the offseason. The former Pro Bowl wide receiver isn’t a great fit under Josh McDaniels. Renfrow likes to improvise and be creative with his routes while McDaniels would prefer his players to stick to the script. The Saints don’t have a big need at wide receiver but could use a dedicated one in the slot. A third-round pick is likely enough to get Renfrow away from Las Vegas. However, New Orleans doesn’t own its third-round pick next season so perhaps there could be a pick swap. The Raiders give up Renfrow and a third-round pick for the Saints’ second-round pick they got from trading Sean Payton to the Denver Broncos.

Possible Players Raiders Could Target in Saints Trade

The Raiders still have holes on the roster so they might prefer to add a player in a possible Renfrow trade. The Saints have some potential candidates that could interest Las Vegas. The Raiders need some more cornerback help. Bradley Roby and Paulson Adebo stand out as potential options. Roby is a veteran who could possibly start while Paulson is a younger player who still has potential.

Linebacker is another position the Raiders need help at. Zack Baun could be a player the team has an interest in. The Saints aren’t going to give up a star player for Renfrow but one of the aforementioned players and a late-round draft pick could be enough to get the wide receiver.

HUNTER RENFROW HIT STICK TO PREVENT THE FAKE PUNT COMPLETION 🤯 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/pm3hAkOgUf — ESPN (@espn) October 5, 2021

Renfrow Could Join Multiple Former Raiders

Carr isn’t the only former Raider Renfrow could reunite with in New Orleans. Notably, tight end Foster Moreau just recently signed with the team. He was part of the same draft class as Renfrow and the two likely have a close relationship. Fellow 2019 draft classmate Johnathan Abram also joined the Saints this offseason.

They are all led by former Raiders head coach Dennis Allen, who is the current head coach for the Saints. He didn’t coach Abram, Renfrow or Moreau when he was with the Raiders but did coach Carr. For whatever reason, there are a lot of Raiders connections building in New Orleans. If they win a lot of games this season, it would be quite telling for Las Vegas.