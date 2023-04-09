Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Away Raiders’ $32 Million Pro Bowler

The Las Vegas Raiders have many needs all over the roster but wide receiver is the one group that is looking strong. Davante Adams is still one of the best players in the entire NFL and they added Jakobi Meyers in free agency. Hunter Renfrow is coming off of a down year but is just a year removed from nearly setting the team’s reception record for a wide receiver and making the Pro Bowl.

However, the addition of Meyers makes Renfrow expendable. They are both best utilized in the slot. Head coach Josh McDaniels has experience utilizing multiple slot receivers but Renfrow is on a $32 million contract while Meyers got a $33 million one this offseason. That’s a lot of money tied up in wide receivers who have a similar skill set. Renfrow is a fan favorite and an important player for the team but they have so many other needs. If the Raiders feel like they can get a trade they like for the wide receiver, they may consider it.

The Houston Texans are an interesting team to watch. They are likely to add a rookie quarterback in the draft and have a need at wide receiver. General manager Nick Caserio goes way back with Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler. The two played college football together at John Carroll University. A potential trade the two sides could make is sending Renfrow to Houston in return for the Texans’ No. 73 pick (third round). The Texans have another third-round pick so it would be a small price to pay to add a young difference-maker at wide receiver. For the Raiders, getting a solid third-round pick could be worth moving off of Renfrow’s contract.

Insider Says It’s Likely Renfrow Stays on Raiders

While Renfrow has appeared expendable this offseason, he could still have a big role on the Raiders. There’s a reason the team decided to extend him last offseason instead of letting him hit free agency this year. It’s always possible that the team decides to trade him away but it’s looking like he’ll stick around for another season, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Nobody is untouchable, but the sense is Renfrow will be on the roster this year,” Bonsignore wrote.

It appears the Raiders would be open to trading him but they aren’t actively looking to move on from Renfrow.

I will not stand for the Hunter Renfrow slander, Unc! @Realrclark25 pic.twitter.com/tPobPPER5W — Will Compton (@_willcompton) August 23, 2022

Renfrow Is a Good Fit With Jimmy Garoppolo

The Raiders replaced Derek Carr with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback this offseason. Carr and Renfrow had a great connection and strong friendship but he might be an even better fit with Garoppolo. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback thrives at passes in the middle of the field. His deep ball is virtually nonexistent.

That’s likely a big reason why the Raiders are doubling down on slot receivers. The team’s offense this year is going to focus on short-yardage gains and eating up the clock. Renfrow is a great player to have in that type of offense. He could be in for a good season but there are a lot of mouths to feed. If Las Vegas finds it difficult to utilize Meyers and Renfrow, a mid-season trade could also be on the table.