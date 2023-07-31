Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow Responds to Trade Rumors

Despite offseason rumors that wide receiver Hunter Renfrow could get traded, the veteran wide receiver is at Las Vegas Raiders training camp. After The Athletic’s Vic Tafur wrote there was a 50% chance in a May 19 mailbag that Renfrow could be traded, his colleague Tashan Reed reported that the team hasn’t received any offers and also hasn’t shopped him at all.

Barring a change, Renfrow will be with the Raiders at the start of the season. In the meantime, he’s not letting the rumors get to his head. During his July 28 media availability, Renfrow was asked about trade rumors surrounding his name.

“Just have fun every day and control what I can control,” Renfrow said. “Going out there with my teammates and just playing the best that I can and having fun with it. I didn’t necessarily have a lot of fun last year. And so, that’s my big thing for this year, is to find ways to have fun and not really care about the outside noise and just go out there and go in with my teammates and find a way to have a blast.”

The Raiders gave Renfrow a two-year contract extension worth $32.3 million last year after coming off a Pro Bowl season in 2021. However, he was limited to 10 games last season due to injury and the team signed Jakobi Meyers, who is also considered a slot receiver, which is a reason there was speculation that Renfrow could be traded.

Hunter Renfrow Believes He Let Teammates Down Last Season

Hunter Renfrow is coming off the worst season of his career. He had 36 catches for 330 yards, which were both career lows. He was previously a key part of the Raiders offense over the first three years of his career but didn’t appear to be a fit under new head coach Josh McDaniels.

He working hard to fix that. He does not want to repeat what happened last season.

“I’m practicing hard to try,” Renfrow said in response to a question about his fit in McDaniels’ offense. “I think all of us are. I think everyone out there that practices is doing what they can because they owe it not only to themselves, but they owe it to their teammates. And I think that’s the important thing and that’s the big thing for me where I felt like I let a lot of my teammates down last year, and that’s something that left a bad taste in my mouth and something that I want to get over and prove to them through the spring and also going into the season, that I’m a guy who they can count on and that’s going to be consistent this offseason.”

Hunter Renfrow in the corner for the practice TD as the #Raiders training camp practice #4 gets underway pic.twitter.com/pHs5XhrKW9 — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) July 29, 2023

Hunter Renfrow Talks Jimmy Garoppolo

For the first time in his career, Hunter Renfrow will be catching passes in Week 1 from a quarterback other than Derek Carr. The Raiders replaced the long-time starter with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Renfrow and the new quarterback haven’t had much time to work together as Garoppolo missed organized team activities with a foot injury.

Despite the limited time together, Renfrow is enjoying working with the quarterback.

“He’s fun to play with,” Renfrow said. “He’s steady. He’s consistent. He’s what you want in a quarterback. He’s a leader, he’s a great guy in the locker room, so I can’t say enough good things about him. And he’s won everywhere he’s been, so just following his lead and kind of jumping on his back and going from there.”