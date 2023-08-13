Trade Proposal Sends Raiders’ $32 Million Star & Draft Pick to Titans

The jury is still out on whether or not the Las Vegas Raiders will trade wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. The Athletic’s Tashan Reed reported on July 19 that the team hasn’t shopped Renfrow and hasn’t received any offers.

However, ESPN believes that a trade could still happen. Seth Walder pitched a trade that would send Renfrow and a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for a 2024 fourth-round pick.

“Renfrow would likely be a significant upgrade in the slot over Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who finished with the second-worst overall score in ESPN’s receiver tracking metrics (RTMs) last season, or Kyle Philips, a 2022 fifth-rounder who had eight receptions in an injury-shortened rookie campaign,” Walder wrote in an August 10 column.

“Yes, Renfrow never found his footing during an injury-marred 2022 campaign, his first in Josh McDaniels’ system with Las Vegas. He managed just 1.2 yards per route run. But as recently as 2021, Renfrow managed 2.0 yards per route run and had a 70 overall score in the RTMs — 13th best among WRs.”

Renfrow has been together a strong training camp and could be making the case that the team should keep him. The Raiders only benefit by him having a good 2023 season. If he can return to Pro Bowl form, he could be worth more than a fourth-round pick in a trade.

Jimmy Garoppolo Praises Jakobi Meyers & Hunter Renfrow

By adding Jakobi Meyers to a wide receiver room that already had Hunter Renfrow, the Raiders have two wide receivers who do their best work in the slot. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t known to throw a lot of deep balls so it’s strategy that makes sense.

So far, Garoppolo has been impressed with what he’s seeing from both Meyers and Renfrow.

“Jakobi has been awesome, man,” Garoppolo said during his August 10 media availability. “He had a hell of a day today, too. He came ready today. He’s another one of those guys like I was saying about Hunter [Renfrow], you could look at his eyes and know he’s made of the right stuff and he’s ready to go. He’s an impressive, big-body guy who can go up and get the ball, can jump out of the gym. It’s been fun.”

Jakobi Meyers Talks Chemistry With Jimmy Garoppolo

Jakobi Meyers is going to have a big role on the Raiders’ offense this year. He spent three seasons under head coach Josh McDaniels so he understands the offense better than any of the other wide receivers. However, it’s paramount that he gets on the same page with Jimmy Garoppolo.

He was asked about how the chemistry with the quarterback is coming along and he admitted that it’s still a bit of a work in progress.

“I mean it’s new honestly, but it’s nothing I’m not used to,” Meyers said during his August 11 media availability. “I feel like as far as my career I’ve had different quarterbacks every year besides once. I’ve only had one back-to-back, so it’s just another chance to learn a new guy and grow with him and just be a steady force for him, calm, cool. Whenever he needs me, I’ll be there. So he tells me what he needs and we try to make it right.”