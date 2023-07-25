Raiders Announce Signing of 28-Year-Old DE

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ defensive line is looking like the deepest position group on the defense and they are continuing to add to it. The team announced on July 24 that they’ve re-signed 28-year-old veteran defensive end Isaac Rochell.

We have signed free agent DE Isaac Rochell. pic.twitter.com/peHpNO6T1n — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 24, 2023

Rochell played in one game with the Raiders last season after joining them in late December. He previously played for the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns. He originally came into the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Chargers and spent his first four seasons in Los Angeles. Over his career, he has 9.5 sacks with 5.0 of them coming in 2018.

With Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones the likely starters at defensive and rookie first-round pick Tyree Wilson also getting some looks, Rochell will be fighting hard to earn a roster spot in training camp. The fact that he spent some time with the team last season could help his chances but he certainly has an uphill battle if he hopes to make the active roster when training camp is over.

Las Vegas Raiders DL Named Most Stable Position Group on Defense

The Raiders’ defense continues to be a concern after finishing 28th in yards per game (365.6) allowed last season and 26th in points allowed (24.6). There are still major question marks all over the defense but the defensive line does have some strong talent. In a July 10 column for The Athletic, Vic Tafur went through and ranked every position group on the Raiders’ defensive based on stability. He listed the defensive line at No. 1.

“Crosby, thanks to that nonstop drive, is one of the top players in the league, and Jones is also in great shape as he looks to improve on an underwhelming first year with the Raiders,” Tafur wrote. “The two vets are looking forward to taking the rookie Wilson under their wing, and the No. 7 pick also looks to be able to get pressure whether lined up on the outside or inside.

“Ziegler and McDaniels are counting on the defensive line to make life easier for the rest of the defense, and coordinator — and Senior Bowl coach — Patrick Graham must deliver after getting a pass his first season.”

Tyree Wilson Opening Training Camp on Non-Football Injury List

The biggest addition the Raiders made to the defensive line this offseason was former Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson. The team used the No. 7 pick on him in the 2023 NFL Draft so expectations are very high for what he can bring to them. However, it’s going to take some time to see what he can do.

He wasn’t able to participate in organized team activities due to a foot injury that he suffered in college in November 2022 that required surgery. The Raiders were aware of his injury but that didn’t stop them from drafting him. Ufnoratuenly, they’re going to have to wait a little long to see him in pads. The team placed him on the non-football injury list prior to training camp. There’s no date for when he could return so he’ll be out indefinitely. Considering the drafting capital the Raiders used on Wilson, they need him on the field this season.