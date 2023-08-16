Raiders Sign Veteran WR, Lose Former 3rd-Round Pick for Season

With Davante Adams still nursing an undisclosed injury he suffered at joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers injury, the Las Vegas Raiders are bringing in another wide receiver. The team announced in an August 15 tweet that they are signing Isaiah Zuber.

– Signed free agent #18 WR Isaiah Zuber

– Placed #75 T Brandon Parker on Reserve/Injured List

This isn’t Zuber’s first stint with the Raiders. This will actually be his second. He was with the team last season and spent the year on the practice squad. He was re-signed this offseason before getting let go again. He decided to go play for the Houston Gamblers of the USFL before coming back to Las Vegas.

Zuber also has previous experience under head coach Josh McDaniels when they were both with the New England Patriots for the 2020 season. He originally joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has only been able to get on the field for four games throughout his career. He has two catches for 29 yards. Wide receiver might be the deepest position group for the Raiders this year so he’s going to have a tough road to make the active roster. However, he’ll be a strong candidate to make the practice squad.

Brandon Parker Done for the Season

The Raiders had room to add Isaiah Zuber due to an injury to offensive tackle Brandon Parker. The former third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is done for the year after being placed on the Reserve/Injured List. Las Vegas did not disclose exactly what happened to Parker.

This is the second year in a year he’s going to have to miss the season due to an injury. It’s another tough blow for Parker. He appeared to be the favorite to be the starting right tackle last season prior to his injury. Though he came back to the Raiders this year, he didn’t appear to be in the running to start this year with Jermaine Eluemunor and Thayer Munford getting the bulk of first-team reps in practice. Parker is still only 27 but his future is murky after back-to-back years with serious injuries.

Brandon Parker Recently Discussed His 2022 Injury

Brandon Parker appeared to be ready to take the step toward being a starting offensive lineman in the NFL last year but tore his tricep in a preseason game last season. He recently had the chance to discuss what exactly happened to him.

“Midway through the second quarter, standing there trying to pass the tight end, I tried to snap the end and I just felt a pop, and it was stronger than I’ve ever felt before, like a really strong cramp that just didn’t go away,” Parker said during his August 9 media availability. “So I got to the sideline, did my strength test, and about 90% of my strength was gone like instantly.

“They told me four to six months of recovery initially. So, that would have been about December. And about mid-December, I could have come back if I wasn’t IR’d for the season. I felt like I had a punch, I was good enough to play. But I’m glad they didn’t push me … because I had more time to get all of my strength back.”

Parker also spoke about he appreciated the Raiders for bringing him back this season.

“It means a lot, I just want to prove them right,” he said. “I try to be the leader, the positive guy I am every day in the building. I’m trying to earn the respect of my peers every day I come in here about how I work, how I talk, how I walk. I think the coaches see that, and they were willing to give me another chance because of how I carry myself.”