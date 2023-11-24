Former Raiders Head Coach Fired From Latest Job

Josh McDaniels remains the only head coach to get fired during the 2023 season but there have been plenty of assistants getting let go. Former Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio is the latest to get fired as the Washington Commanders announced on November 24 that they have fired the defensive coordinator.

This news comes just hours after the Commanders lost 45-10 on Thanksgiving Day to the Dallas Cowboys. Washington is allowing 29.2 points a game this season, which is the worst in the NFL. This was Del Rio’s fourth season as the defensive coordinator for the team and they were top 10 in points allowed in two of the last three seasons.

Prior to the trade deadline, the Commanders traded away pass rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young – both former first-round picks. That certainly didn’t help Del Rio’s chances of fielding a strong defense but head coach Ron Rivera is likely on the hot seat after missing the playoffs the last two seasons. The Commanders are 4-8 right now so missing the playoffs again is likely.

With the defense playing so poorly and Rivera having a defensive background, it was logical for Del Rio to be the fall guy. Defensive backs coach Brett Viesielmeyer was also let go and the plan is for Rivera to take more control of the defense. Time will tell if it’s enough for him to retain his head coaching job going forward.

Jack Del Rio Only Las Vegas Raiders HC With Winning Record Since Jon Gruden

Had things gone a bit differently for the Raiders in 2017, Jack Del Rio might still be the head coach of the team. He went 25-23 in three seasons with the team and he’s the only full-time head coach to have a winning record since Jon Gruden’s first stint with the Raiders from 1998 to 2001.

After a strong first two seasons with the Raiders where Del Rio went 7-9 in 2015 and then 12-4 in 2016, it looked like the Raiders found their long-term coach. However, the team fell apart in 2017 and went 6-10 despite having Super Bowl expectations. Owner Mark Davis didn’t give Del Rio a chance to try and bounce back. The coach was fired after the season and he took a few years off before taking a job with the Commanders.

Las Vegas Raiders Set for Another Head Coach Search

Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce is certainly making a case that he should have the interim tag removed after a 2-1 start. However, the Rooney Rule makes it so that the team will have to interview other candidates before they can hire him. Even if Pierce leads the Raiders to the Super Bowl this year, they will at least have to kick the tires on a couple of candidates once the season ends.

Pierce showing that he can be the head coach going forward would make things a lot easier for owner Mark Davis but it’s still too early to know for sure. The players like playing for him and the defense is playing well but the offense is a mess. Could Pierce be the right guy to lead the charge to fix it? Possibly, but he has to show Davis that he can lead the team through some adversity after a tough loss to the Miami Dolphins. Beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12 would go a long way in helping his chances to keep the job.