New Raiders CB Jack Jones Calls out Reporter for Inaccurate Rumor

Jack Jones just joined the Las Vegas Raiders after getting claimed off waivers and it hasn’t taken long for him to call out reporters from his time with the New England Patriots. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported on November 8 that Jones missed team curfew, which led to him not traveling with the team for their Week 10 game in Germany.

However, the cornerback called out the report in a series of November 14 X posts.

I never showed up late to the hotel lol savage made that up.. don’t believe everything 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) November 15, 2023

Mike wrong I seen it from savage idc who started it he followed and it’s wrong https://t.co/upsYZLrDlc — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) November 15, 2023

Regardless of what happened, the Patriots weren’t interested in retaining him anymore as he was waived earlier in the week. Jones has had issues off the field in the past and there has to be a reason he didn’t travel to Germany and was subsequently let go.

That said, it appears it didn’t have anything to do with him missing curfew. Jones is a talented player who has struggled to stay on the field due to injury issues and character concerns. He has a longstanding relationship with Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce so perhaps he can get the best out of the talented young cornerback.

Jack Jones Excited to Join Las Vegas Raiders

Jack Jones only spent one full season with the Patriots after being a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played well as a rookie and looked like a potential future star. However, he was limited to just five games this season due to injury and other undisclosed issues.

Though his time with the Patriots was short-lived, Jones made sure to express his gratitude on X while also expressing excitement to join the Raiders.

THANK YOU PATS NATION AND PATS ORGANIZATION I APPRECIATED EVERYTHING ABOUT THE EXPERIENCE I HAD WITH THE PATS. ITS LOVE FORVER ❤️💙.. NEW CHAPTER🏴‍☠️.. BLESSED TO BE A RAIDER ☠️🙏🏽 — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) November 14, 2023

Jones is from Long Beach, California, so he’ll be much closer to home playing for the Raiders.

Herm Edwards Endorses Antonio Pierce

When Jack Jones and Antonio Pierce were at Arizona State, they worked for head coach Herm Edwards. With Pierce getting a chance at being a head coach, Edwards sent a message to Raiders owner Mark Davis that he already found his long-term head coach.

“Tell Mark, he’s got the right guy,” Edwards told Silver and Black Pride in a recent interview. “Antonio is the guy for the job.”

Edwards has worked closely with Pierce in the past and is familiar with his ability as a coach. He thinks his skillset works well for being a head coach.

“He was always a smart, energetic player,” Edwards said of Pierce. “That translated to the coaching side of it.”

Edwards also had a lot of praise for Pierce’s work ethic.

“He was excellent,” Edwards said. “He is a workaholic who is constantly searching for information to get better. Now, he’s in a unique situation and handling just as I thought he would.”

The Raiders had coaches on the staff with more experience who could’ve gotten the job over Pierce. Edwards believes the fact that Pierce won out over other candidates is telling.

“They could have hired any number of people on that staff, but Antonio was picked for a reason,” Edwards said. “He just connects with the players. He tells it like it is and the players want that. You can tell it’s a good fit and I hope he has a chance to stay for the future.”