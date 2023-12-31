Raiders CB Jack Jones Calls out Refs for Blown Call vs. Colts

With the 23-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Las Vegas Raiders are officially eliminated from the playoffs. However, the team was very close to staying alive had it not been for a number of questionable calls from the officials.

With just minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Raiders were down 20-13. The Colts attempted a 50-yard field goal that missed wide right. Las Vegas was set to take the ball with over three minutes left and good field position. Instead, cornerback Jack Jones was called offsides. The Colts attempted the field goal again and made it.

The problem is that it doesn’t look like Jones was offsides on the replay. Based on the replay, it appears that the cornerback’s burst is timed perfectly with the snap. Jones took to X and said “watch the tape” with a clip of the replay attached.

🤐… on to next week.. watch the tape pic.twitter.com/PTpLVFFT7T — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) December 31, 2023

Though he doesn’t directly say anything, it’s clear that Jones isn’t thrilled with how the play was called. Just a few plays earlier, he was called for a questionable pass interference call that put the Colts in field goal range.

Jones even said in a subsequent X post that he checked with the officials and they confirmed that he didn’t go offsides.

I wasn’t I checked with the ref https://t.co/VRINBU6Jpf — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) December 31, 2023

It’s been a season of questionable officiating decisions and the Raiders’ loss against the Colts is the latest example.