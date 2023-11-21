Raiders CB Jack Jones Rips into ‘Lame’ Patriots Reporters & Fans

New Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones spent less than two seasons with the New England Patriots and is ready to move on from his former team. Jones took to his X account on November 20 to call out “lame” Patriots reporters and fans over what appears to be some sort of misunderstanding.

Every patriot reporter getting blocked they keep tryna make everything I do about the last team or make my words ill like I got some type of vendetta… them reporters lame and the fans lame too.. report about the team not me. And make it positive. Fans 👋🏽 reporters 👋🏽get off 👋🏽 — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) November 20, 2023

This message from Jones may stem from a post on his Instagram story saying that it feels good “to be wit the best coach in America” while sharing a photo of him and interim Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce.

A strong message from Jack Jones: (Via Jack Jones’ IG) pic.twitter.com/QBXY9PRJj0 — Sophie Weller (@sophieewellerr) November 20, 2023

Some reporters and fans of the Patriots may have taken Jones’ Instagram story as a shot at New England in some way. According to the cornerback, that’s not the case and he’s just trying to move on from the Patriots.

It’s worth noting that Jones has a longstanding relationship with Pierce, who coached the cornerback in high school at Long Beach Polytechnic and in college at Arizona State. Jones has spent most of his football life being coached by Pierce so it’s not a surprise that he’d think highly of him. However, that appears to have irked some people in the Patriots world based on Jones’ X post.

Jack Jones Has Limited Role in Las Vegas Raiders Debut

Jack Jones could end up having a key role for the Raiders but the team is going to bring him along slowly. He’s dealt with injuries this season and only recently got healthy. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham runs a similar defense to Bill Belichick so there shouldn’t be much of a learning curve.

Despite that, Jones only played 12 defensive snaps for the Raiders in Week 11 against the Miami Dolphins. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see his role expand in the coming weeks. The Raiders have been getting solid play from their cornerbacks but it’s not a group that has good depth. Jones should be able to carve out a role this season if he stays healthy.

Las Vegas Raiders Defense Playing Well

The Raiders defense had back-to-back strong outings against the Giants and Jets but those are two weak offenses. The Dolphins have the No. 1 offense in the NFL and the defense held them to just 20 points.

However, the offense couldn’t do much and the Raiders lost 20-13.

“I’m proud of the guys,” defensive end Maxx Crosby said in his November 19 postgame media availability. “We kept fighting. … We preach staying together and playing for each other. No matter what it was, no matter what situation we were in, nobody blinked. We stayed tight as a unit. … That’s what you’re looking for in a defense.”

For years, the offense has had to carry the defense but now it’s flipped. Unfortunately, the Raiders can’t figure out how to have both sides of the field play at a high level. While the team is now 5-6, nobody is giving up quite yet.

“At the end of the day, we’re right in the mix,” Crosby said. “We can’t get down. We’ve got to stay together.”

The Raiders’ margin for error is very low and they need to get back into the win column soon. If not, the team could be looking at another short season.