Raiders CB Jack Jones Goes off on Travis Kelce Over Disrespectful Comments

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16 20-14 but the team is still having a hard time getting respect. Much of the narrative is about how the Chiefs lost the game and not how the Raiders won.

This narrative was strengthened by tight end Travis Kelce when he recently said that the Chiefs “handed that team a win on Christmas.” However, the Raiders aren’t buying that narrative. Cornerback Jack Jones, who had an interception returned for a touchdown in the win, was told Kelce’s comments and clapped back in a strong way.

“He said they gave us that game? Tell him to go watch that game,” Jones said during his December 29 locker room availability. “We took that game.”

Jones was instrumental in the Raiders’ win so it’s no surprise he’d take offense to Kelce’s comments. The Chiefs tight end is clearly frustrated with how his season is going. He had an outburst on the sideline during the game and threw his helmet. That led to head coach Andy Reid holding him out for a few plays. He had just five catches for 44 yards against the Raiders as the defense held Kansas City to just 14 points.

Jack Jones responds to Travis Kelce’s comments about “giving” them the win. Jack Jones may be my new favorite Raider. pic.twitter.com/fCbQcpN0LW — Raiding The Kingdom🎙 (@RaidTheKingdom) December 29, 2023

Jack Jones Says Las Vegas Raiders Is Like Family

While Jack Jones had a strong rookie season with the New England Patriots last season, he wasn’t a great culture fit and was let go during this season. The Raiders picked him up off waivers and he’s arguably becoming their best cornerback.

Jones is feeling right at home in Las Vegas.

“This right here, this [is] a family,” Jones said, via Raiders.com. “It’s real, I’ll say that. It’s a family and it’s real.”

Jones has an interception returned for touchdown in back-to-back games and he’s showing that he might have a long-term future with the Raiders. Cornerback Nate Hobbs is blown away by what Jones is doing.

“I’ve never seen anything like this happen that quick where someone gets here a week before, two weeks before and starts going crazy and making plays like he does,” Hobbs said of Jones. “He’s special.”

Jones is already the highest-graded Raiders cornerback on Pro Football Focus with a 70.1 overall grade.

Antonio Pierce Praises Jack Jones

The Raiders were the best fit for Jack Jones after he was let go by the Patriots due to his close ties to interim head coach Antonio Pierce. He coached Jones in high school and college so they have a longstanding relationship.

Jones is a fiery player who has had off-the-field issues in the past but Pierce knows how to push the right buttons. He’s been impressed with how the young cornerback has been playing since coming to Las Vegas.

“I can tell you all the information, but it’s your job as a professional to go there and do what you need to do to get yourself ready and prepared to play, and [Jones has] done that obviously in the last two or three weeks by his performance,” Pierce said during his December 29 press conference. “That’s got to continue, but you’d like to see everybody doing it.

“If Nate is talking with Jack, then I’ll say, ‘Jack, why are you not bringing Nate? Why are you not bringing Amik [Robertson]? Where’s the rest of the DBs, all the corners should be there.’ We should all be seeing the same thing, right? You know what this building is? It’s Silver and Black. We should all see the same colors. Don’t make up any other new colors and new schemes.”

If Jones keeps playing as well as he has been, he could have a long-term home with the Raiders.