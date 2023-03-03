Raiders Urged to Consider Giving 30-Year-Old QB a $6.5 Million Contract

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a pivotal new chapter for the franchise as they are going to add a potential franchise quarterback this offseason. It remains to be seen who exactly they’ll add. There are plenty of capable options in free agency, the trade market and the draft.

Names like Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Garoppolo have been thrown around but the Raiders might prefer to add a cheaper veteran and draft a rookie. Jacoby Brissett should be on the team’s radar as he spent a year under Josh McDaniels in 2016. Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report believes the Raiders “must consider” signing Brissett and giving him a one-year deal worth $6.5 million:

The 30-year-old was an efficient and affordable option for the Cleveland Browns last season. He started while they awaited Deshaun Watson’s return from an 11-game suspension he served after the NFL found he violated its personal-conduct policy. Brissett takes care of the ball. He threw six interceptions in 11 games with the Browns last season and finished eighth in the league in QBR. If the Raiders plan on drafting a quarterback, getting the NC State product to Vegas on a one-year deal is a great idea.

Brissett Brings a Lot of Experience

Brissett has never been considered among the NFL’s best quarterbacks due to the fact that he’s been a bridge player for much of his career. That doesn’t mean he can’t play. He’s started in 48 games and has thrown 48 touchdowns to just 23 interceptions. He can also make plays with his feet as he has 896 career rushing yards.

Brissett hasn’t worked with McDaniels in several years but should be able to pick up the system easier than most quarterbacks. If the Raiders want to go the bridge quarterback route, there aren’t many better options than Brissett. He’s not going to cost a ton of money and he’ll come in knowing what he signed up for. He’s also proven that he can stay healthy, which is not something Garoppolo has ever done. Now, Brissett isn’t as much of a proven winner. He’s gone 18-30 as a starter in his career. The Raiders shouldn’t sign him hoping for him to be the starter for the whole year. The best strategy would be to have him start the first portion of the season while a rookie gets used to the NFL and then have him take over when he’s ready.

Jacoby Brissett throwing darts out there 🎯 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/xQOJNGj294 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 23, 2022

Raiders Likely Drafting a QB

The Raiders have admitted at the NFL Scouting Combine that they would like to find a long-term option at quarterback. They will almost certainly draft a player at the position at some point during the draft. Whether or not that will be in the first round or later remains to be seen.

The Raiders are in an awkward position picking at No. 7. There are at least two teams that definitely need a quarterback picking before them in the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. There’s also a chance the Detroit Lions or Seattle Seahawks might decide to draft one. There are only four quarterbacks who are worthy of a top-10 draft pick this year. If the Raiders really love one of those four quarterbacks, they should strongly consider trading up.