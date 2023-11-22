Raiders Bring Back Josh McDaniels Favorite, Cut TE to Make Room

Following the firing of head coach Josh McDaniels, new Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree decided to move away from using a fullback. Jakob Johnson, who spent his entire career being coached by McDaniels, was cut.

However, his absence from the team didn’t last long. The Raiders announced on November 21 that they’ve signed Johnson back to the practice squad. To make room for him, the team cut tight end Jesse James.

#Raiders roster moves: – Signed FB Jakob Johnson to the practice squad – Released TE Jesse James from the practice squad — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) November 21, 2023

Fullbacks have fallen out of fashion in the NFL so giving an active roster spot to one of them is tough but having one on the practice squad makes sense. Running back Josh Jacobs is coming off a 39-yard performance against the Miami Dolphins.

The Raiders are playing a stout Kansas City Chiefs defensive line in Week 12, which will make it difficult for Jacobs to get yards. Bringing back Johnson could help open up some holes.

Johnson knows the offense and personnel well so it’ll be easy to plug him back in.

Las Vegas Raiders Hoping to Get Kolton Miller Back

Over the past two games, the Raiders have been missing an important piece on the offense, which could factor into their struggles. Starting left tackle Kolton Miller has been out with a shoulder issue the last two games and the offense has scored 29 points combined.

Interim head coach Antonio Pierce recently gave some more insight on Miller’s injury status.

“No, we do not [have an update],” Pierce said during his November 20 media availability. “Actually, guys are coming in today, but it’s their day off. Some guys have been in treatment. But Kolton was close last week, so I’m hoping we get our big boy back this week.”

Getting Miller back against the Chiefs would be a big boost but it remains to be seen if he’ll be ready.

Las Vegas Raiders Offense Needs to Be Better

The Raiders offense has been struggling all season long. There’s been one game where they scored 20 or more offensive points. The offense is averaging 277.3 yards per game, which is fourth-worst in the NFL.

The Raiders let a prime opportunity against the Dolphins slip and could’ve won if the offense scored more than 20 points. Antonio Pierce acknowledged that he needs to see more from that side of the ball.

“Offensively we have a lot of things to look at,” Pierce said in his November 19 postgame press conference. “It’s a learning lesson for all of us. I’ll start with A.P. Learning lesson for me, for (offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree) and for Aidan. We have to do a better job managing the game and not putting him in those situations where Aidan has to win the game. And that starts with me.”

Rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell had a rough game where he threw three interceptions. He knows he needs to improve his game.

“I just have to play better. Passing the ball, decision-making all of that stuff,” O’Connell said in his November 19 postgame media availability. “I’m learning how hard the NFL is and how hard it is to win. Kudos to our defense. They just played so well in the second half and kept us in the game.

“It’s really going to come down to our offense and watching the film to just be better all around, and it starts with me.”