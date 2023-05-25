Jakobi Meyers Has Strong Words for Raiders’ Josh McDaniels

Josh McDaniels’ first year with the Las Vegas Raiders was not how many expected it would go. The team was coming off of a playoff berth but it quickly became apparent that they weren’t as good as the 2021 version led by Rich Bisaccia. McDaniels previously failed with the Denver Broncos but took a lot of time before he decided to take on another head coaching job. The hope was that he had learned from his mistakes and was ready to prove that he was one of the best coaches in the NFL.

After the 2022 season that saw the Raiders fall to 6-11, there are serious doubts McDaniels has what it takes to be a head coach. However, there’s one player that has spent years being coached by him that’s high on his abilities. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers left the New England Patriots for the Raiders this offseason and he is very high on McDaniels as a coach.

“I feel like Josh, a lot of people might take Josh differently, but I think Josh is a guy who pretty much gives you the answers to the test,” Myers said on the May 22 episode of NFL Total Access. “It’s just up to you if you want to use them or not. So from the moment I stepped into the league, he always pushed me. Always, like I said, gave me the answers. I kind of had moments where I took the answers, and then, I had moments where I finally bought in, and it all worked out. So it was kind of an easy decision for me to go back to that and just know I was going to get better every day when I got here, so I’m happy I chose [the Raiders].”

McDaniels Appears to Have Long Leash

The Raiders have cycled through many coaches over the years. Owner Mark Davis is tired of having to hire new head coaches, which is why he gave Jon Gruden a 10-year contract before he had to resign. Fans were calling for McDaniels to get fired early in the year last season but Davis made it clear he wasn’t moving on from the coach.

It appears that McDaniels still has a long leash despite his disappointing debut season. The Raiders aren’t expected to be a playoff team next year so it’s unlikely Davis will fire him. The team would have to be really bad next year for McDaniels to truly be on the hot seat.

Will Raiders Be Better in Year 2 Under McDaniels?

It remains to be seen if McDaniels has the chops to be a good head coach but there’s no denying he’s a strong offensive mind. If he hopes to continue being a head coach, he needs the Raiders’ offense to be one of the best in the NFL. They have the talent to make that happen.

The wide receiver trio of Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, and Meyers is as good as any in the NFL. The team also added a dynamic tight end in Michael Mayer. He should immediately be an important part of the offense. McDaniels also now has a quarterback who is a better fit in his offense in Jimmy Garoppolo. The defense still has major question marks but if the offense can be elite, the Raiders should be much improved this season.