New Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers ‘Definitely’ Wanted to Sign With Other Team

Outside of the signing of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the biggest move the Las Vegas Raiders have made is signing Jakobi Meyers. The veteran wide receiver was the leading receiver for the New England Patriots over the last three seasons and now joins an offense loaded with talent at the position. Meyers will have a role on the offense but there’s no doubt Davante Adams is the team’s No. 1 option.

While Meyers is thrilled about the opportunity to play for the Raiders, free agency didn’t exactly play out how he was hoping. If he had it his way, he would’ve stayed with the Patriots.

“Just the business side of things took over. You know how it goes,” Meyers said of leaving the Patriots on March 29 episode of the “Rich Eisen Show.” “Of course, I definitely wanted to stay there, I’ve got a lot of family on that team. It would have been a cool opportunity, but I can’t even sit here and act like I’m not excited to be a Raider now. When I went out there, it was all smiles. It was all sunshine. So, I definitely had a good time.

“I wish the best of luck to my family that’s still there because they seen me through a lot those last four years. I appreciate them.”

Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers Talks Brady, Belichick, Davante & More with Rich Eisen | Full Interview Raiders WR Jakobi Myers tells Rich Eisen that it wasn’t his choice to leave the New England Patriots, what he learned from Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, why being an undrafted free agent has made him a better player, what his role will be in Josh McDaniels’ offense, if he’ll be tempted by the “opportunities”… 2023-03-29T23:30:01Z

Patriots Gave Other WR Similar Contract to Meyers

Meyers originally came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent of the Patriots in 2019. He had to work hard to earn a role but eventually became the team’s best wide receiver. While New England has steered away from giving big money to offensive skill position players in the past, the team gave former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster a very similar contract to what Meyers got from the Raiders.

When he first saw the news, he said it was a “cold world.”

Cold world lol https://t.co/YtYqjrymUw — Jakobi Meyers (@jkbmyrs5) March 15, 2023

He later had a chance to clarify the tweet.

“Nah, not for real,” Meyers said at his introductory press conference when asked if he was unhappy with his former team. “I just like messing with people, honestly. I just like to get under people’s skin. But no, honestly I appreciate them for everything that I’ve been through there. I never really got to say — well, I did get to say goodbye, but I never really got to tell them ‘bye’ as I was leaving the building.

“(The tweet) was just me being childish, for real. I love them, but I’m also happy to be here.”

Meyers’ Role Will Be Different on Raiders

Meyers has spent the last three seasons being a focal point of the Patriots offense. Considering the Raiders gave him $33 million in free agency, they likely have big plans for him. However, his role will certainly be different. He will not be the No. 1 wide receiver in Las Vegas. That role belongs to Davante Adams.

Meyers may even be the third option in many games as Hunter Renfrow is a former Pro Bowler making a lot of money. That could end up being good for Meyers. He’s better suited to be a second or third option in an offense. Not being the top wide receiver will take a lot of attention off him, which could allow him to have an easier time making plays.