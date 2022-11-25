Jalen Ramsey Makes Admission About Raiders WR Davante Adams

Davante Adams has had some down games since joining the Las Vegas Raiders but he’s proven this season that he’s still one of the best wide receivers in the NFL despite not having Aaron Rodgers throwing him the ball. He’s currently fourth in the league in receiving yards with 925 and second in receiving touchdowns with 10. His impact is undeniable as the Green Bay Packers offense has been a mess this season without him.

The Los Angeles Rams play the Packers later in the season and superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey believes it will be a lot different to play them without Adams on the roster.

“It changes everything,” Rams said during Amazon Prime Video’s alternate broadcast of Thursday Night Football when asked what is different about preparing for the Packers without Davante Adams, via Bleacher Report. “Whoever is in front of me is easier than Davante Adams.”

Ramsey clearly has a lot of respect for how difficult Adams is to cover. He won’t have to cover him against the Packers but the Raiders are coming to Los Angeles to face the Rams later in the season. The matchup between Adams and Ramsey will be a big talking point when that game arrives.

Adams Talks What Sets Him Apart From Other WRs

Adams isn’t the biggest or fastest wide receiver in the NFL. Despite that, he’s consistently one of the most dominant players around. Adams’ route-running ability is arguably the best in the league but there’s more that goes into it than pure talent. He spoke about why he’s had success and a lot of it has to do with how much studying he does.

“I mean that’s like 90% of what makes me, me versus all the rest of the stuff they talk about,” Adams said Wednesday. “It’s a lot of the studying and the anticipation in knowing what’s coming or having an idea what’s coming and then formulating a plan, and then if that plan is not the best, then adjust it from there and find the best way to do it based off how they are playing me.”

Pure athletic talent isn’t enough for some players to become stars. Adams is proof that work ethic can turn a player into one of the best in the sport.

Davante Adams in his last 3 games: ☠️ 44 Tgts

☠️ 26 Rec

☠️ 413 Yds

☠️ 5 TD@tae15adams WR1 👑 pic.twitter.com/JVJ6IEfbXG — ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) November 22, 2022

Adams Has Been Impressed With Young Seahawks CB

Adams had a tough challenge last week against Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain. He torched the young cornerback for 141 yards and two touchdowns. He’s got another challenge this week against the Seattle Seahawks. Rookie Tariq Woolen has been very impressive this season. He’ll likely have to be matched up across from Adams quite a bit. The Raiders star is impressed with what he’s seen from Woolen on tape.

“Yeah, he looks good on tape. He’s a big, much taller corner than what’s normal in the league, and he’s a rookie and he doesn’t look like a rookie at all on tape,” Adams said. “So, I’m sure it’ll be a fun matchup. I got respect for what I’ve seen on tape so far, for sure.”

Woolen will have a big challenge on his hands this week if he has to go against Adams.